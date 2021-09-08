Bitcoin with repeated bullish months, Polkadot + 20.49%

Bullish Bitcoin

Bitcoin price action rallied during the last 4-hour candle of the day to finish at + 0.32% on Tuesday’s daily / monthly close. It was the first close of a green candle in four days on BTC.

The 24-hour Bitcoin price range is $ 46,725- $ 48,244 and the 7-day price range is $ 46,725- $ 49,639. The 30-day average price of BTC is $ 45,739.

Reading today for the Fear and Greed Index is 71 and down 2 points from yesterday’s reading of 73, but still in the region “Greed” (Greed) of the metric.

What should market participants look at to determine the likelihood of what is going to happen to bitcoin?

BTC’s monthly chart is telling an interesting story and yesterday’s monthly close was the second direct close on this green-digit time scale. As you can see in the graph below from TradingShot – in the history of bitcoin, the asset has never had back to back green monthly candles in a bear market.

The Bitcoin bulls want to hold the $ 46.5k level for now, but the price will not suffer any technical damage until the bears manage to push the price below $ 44k. If the bears can bring the price below $ 44k then the next level for the bulls to hold is $ 40k

If bullish traders can finally break out of the $ 50k level and get a significant close on an important time scale, then $ 53k may be close.

Polkadot analysis

The price action of Polkadot it is starting to take hold at the right time if the crypto industry cycles are believed to continue. DOT was up more than 20% at some time on Tuesday and broke the $ 30 mark at the start of its daily candle.

DOT’s price performance compares to space titans over the past 30 days and illuminates DOT’s strength since it bottomed out at $ 11.07 on July 20.

Polkadot is + 70.25% against the US dollar, + 44.75% against BTC and + 27.38% against ETH over the past 30 days.

What awaits DOT now that it is on the right side of $ 30 for bullish traders?

As you can see in the graph below from readCrypto, DOT broke through the $ 29 level that served as the upper resistance and reached new highs for August.

The next target above $ 30 is the $ 35 level which could act as another upper resistance zone, but $ 40 could come if the macro price action cooperates.

Bearish traders will want to push the price back below $ 30 and attempt to break out of the $ 29 level to regain some momentum before the bulls escape to the upside.

DOT’s 24-hour price range is $ 25.66- $ 32 and its 7-day price range is $ 23.90- $ 32. Polkadot’s 30-day average price is $ 23.67.

Polkadot closed the daily candle on Tuesday with a value of 31.37 dollars and + 20.49%.