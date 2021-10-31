Bitcoin: You manage the money without the bank

from Giovanni Perrone and Simone Stellato

ROME – We talk about Bitcoin, who thinks it is evil because he jeopardizes his way of operating; who, on the contrary, highlights all its potential because it puts people and not ‘banks’ at the center. With the recent growth in popularity of cryptocurrencies doubts and fears re-emerge about this world that is affirming itself. Especially on security, because many are asking: is it not that I will lose my money? Bitcoin, born in 2008 as an electronic protocol to transfer value between users without intermediaries, solves the problem of centralization and optimizes security. Thanks to the benefits of the technology on which it is based – the Blockchain – Bitcoin has in fact created a new global monetary system where trust is not delegated to the single central body (bank or financial centers), but is distributed among users directly.

The growing use over the years has highlighted a first problem of this network: the scalability. With the increase in operations carried out on the Bitcoin Blockchain, not only has the network’s ability to process numerous transactions per second proved limited, but also the fees associated with each payment have grown, making the new system unsuitable for mass use. To solve this criticality, over the years various options have been sought to make Bitcoin faster, easier and cheaper.

As early as 2015, Thaddeus Dryja and Joseph Poon developed a new solution to reduce network costs and increase the number of transactions per second. This is the Lightning Network, an instant, global Bitcoin-based payment system accessible to everyone at any time thanks to a simple Internet connection. Maintaining the same level of security as the original Blockchain, the Lightning Network allows you to manage a very high volume (up to hundreds of thousands) of transactions per second, including micropayments of a few cents until now not very convenient on traditional circuits due to commissions.

The novelty consists in the fact, contrary to what is generally thought, that by exploiting this new protocol it is possible to carry out transactions ignoring Bitcoin and all the infrastructure connected to it. The user who will use this new technology will not need to know Bitcoin, how it works and above all will be able to ignore its price and its volatility. This is possible thanks to the peculiarity of Bitcoin: it is the only currency that can be instantly converted into any other global currency round the clock and seven days a week.

Below you can review the growing adoption and capacity increase of the Lightning Network

El Salvador recently declared Bitcoin legal tender, allowing every citizen to pay with cryptocurrency for any service and good in the country. The peculiarity is that President Bukele has decided to integrate the Lightning Network into a digital wallet available to anyone with an Internet connection. In less than three weeks, more than two million people in the country have actively used the network, surpassing the number of users of any other bank in the nation. More than a third of the population now has access to a digital payment system.

Now Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, has announced the integration of the Lightning Network within Twitter. The new function Tips allows each user registered to the social network to send payments simply by connecting a digital wallet to their profile. For now, the feature is only active in the United States and only affects IOS devices, but Dorsey has promised that it will soon involve other countries and Android devices as well. This innovation opens the door to new developments, where Bitcoin can be integrated into other applications and other social networks in the coming years.

As you can see, the possible developments of Bitcoin will only grow in the near future. And when every single user understands that he himself becomes a ‘bank’, there will be a global revolution that will change the daily life of each of us.

