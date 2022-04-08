Bitcoiners around the world will be able to pay with BTC at more US merchants

Key facts: Strike has partnered with Shopify, Blackhawk Network, and NCR.

A score of businesses will accept bitcoin as a means of payment this year, according to Jack Mallers.

The world’s bitcoiners who are interested in making purchases in the United States using the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) now have more doors open. Strike, a bitcoin (BTC)-based payment platform, announced the partnership with two financial services providers and one e-commerce company, which will allow more global customers to access products on US soil.

The announcement was made by the CEO and founder of the payment gateway, Jack Mallers, during his participation in the Bitcoin Conference 2022, where he defended Bitcoin as a truly inclusive and borderless payment network.

Strike partnered with e-commerce giant Shopify; one of the leading companies in the implementation of points of sale, NCR; and the company that works in the prepaid industries, Blackhawk Network.

About Shopify, Mallers indicated that the fastest and cheapest payment system (the Lightning network) is now available, that will bring merchants a “more inclusive way of accepting payments”.

“We are proud to partner with Shopify to provide a cheaper and faster way for merchants to accept US dollars using Bitcoin technology,” said Mallers.

As he explained, the integration for US Shopify merchants, who must be previously chosen by the platform, was designed based on the “ease of use” of the applications to accept payments, allowing them to get bitcoins as dollars for each purchase.

Advertising

With the integration, merchants will be able to accept payments globally and save on processing fees, with final settlement in cash dollars. In addition, it will allow sellers to diversify existing payment options and reach global markets, thanks to the Lightning network.

This, obviously, is interesting for bitcoiners who are outside the United States, because through any LN-enabled wallet, may purchase products that are being offered on the electricity trading platform.

Jack Mallers announced his company’s partnership with three companies to mass Lightning adoption. / Source: Bitcoin Magazine – Twitter.

80% of transactions are done in person

Mallers acknowledged that most transactions in the United States are still done in person. That’s why his company partnered with the other two companies.

In the case of Blackhawk Network, Mallers stated that it is one of the largest payment providers in the world, with more than 400,000 active merchants and more than 37 thousand partners. They, as he explained, will allow expanding the use of new technologies to pay personally.

The same with NCR, one of the largest companies to offer financial products and services. Through this company, they intend to popularize the use of the Lightning network to pay for any product in an ordinary store.

Thus, Mallers predicts that, for this year, US bitcoiners will be able to pay with BTC in more than twenty associated stores, such as McDonald’s, Walmart, Starbucks or Best Buy.