Bitcoins are ancient history: now experts are betting on Chainlink

The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving and from the outside following it is practically impossible.

The reason is obvious. In cryptocurrencies by definition there is nothing centralized, they are absolutely independent worlds that are born, develop and sometimes die in total autonomy. Each cryptocurrency that is born is linked to a project that is sometimes quite ambitious but sometimes also monotonous and uninteresting. So talking about cryptocurrencies as if they were many things the same, but simply with different prices is completely misleading. The hottest cryptocurrency of the moment or certainly one of those that are attracting the most attention and that are most recommended by experts. This is chainlink. Let’s see why: this cryptocurrency is certainly strong in a very ambitious project and this explains the strong interest.

Unique features

Chainlink Labs created it in 2017 to allow different realities to interact safely in a scalable and absolutely decentralized way. The project is liked and its technology is becoming more and more used. The prices grow with its notoriety. Their philosophy, of which they are very proud, is called hybrid smart contract: to attract content from the outside and allow it to circulate guaranteed by the blockchain, which is simple, economic and functional. Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis The two founders want to create a new era of smart contracts, more inclusive, fair and transparent.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: Karl Lagerfeld becomes virtual and for a small price you can have his own NFT

Special attention is focused in defending the system from cheating miners. Especially from bot attacks.

Read also: There is no talk about it, but the Italian research has beaten Google on artificial intelligence

The interest of the experts is very high for this crypto that is always well positioned in the most recommended lists