Bitcoins arrive in Walmart stores! From today it will be possible to exchange crypto directly in ATMs

Walmart, the largest multinational retail chain company in the world now offers the opportunity to buy Bitcoin in its stores. Walmart in partnership with CoinMe has launched a pilot project that allows buy Bitcoin at Coinstar ATMs located inside the stores of the American giant. Currently they have been enabled 200 ATM where to buy BTC, but Walmart plans to get to 8,000 in the future.

The news released by Bloomberg, the hype about the most powerful cryptocurrency in a moment is still increasing significant growth in value, reaching its all-time high yesterday. That said, buying Bitcoin at ATMs is certainly not the most convenient choice, in fact, as Cointelegraph reports: “Bitcoin ATMs have an 11% surcharge, consisting of a 4% commission for the Bitcoin option, plus an additional commission of the 7% for cash exchange “.

For many, the Walmart news represents another push in one direction mainstream of the crypto world, now more and more on everyone’s lips. It is necessary to understand if it is a positive or negative sign.

