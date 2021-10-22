News

Bitcoins arrive in Walmart stores! From today it will be possible to exchange crypto directly in ATMs

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Walmart, the largest multinational retail chain company in the world now offers the opportunity to buy Bitcoin in its stores. Walmart in partnership with CoinMe has launched a pilot project that allows buy Bitcoin at Coinstar ATMs located inside the stores of the American giant. Currently they have been enabled 200 ATM where to buy BTC, but Walmart plans to get to 8,000 in the future.

Zune

The news released by Bloomberg, the hype about the most powerful cryptocurrency in a moment is still increasing significant growth in value, reaching its all-time high yesterday. That said, buying Bitcoin at ATMs is certainly not the most convenient choice, in fact, as Cointelegraph reports: “Bitcoin ATMs have an 11% surcharge, consisting of a 4% commission for the Bitcoin option, plus an additional commission of the 7% for cash exchange “.

Loading...
Advertisements

For many, the Walmart news represents another push in one direction mainstream of the crypto world, now more and more on everyone’s lips. It is necessary to understand if it is a positive or negative sign.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,
lots of news to come!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

723
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
677
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
560
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
499
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
465
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
389
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
359
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
307
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
306
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
275
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top