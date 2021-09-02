Bitcoin’s bull run inspires a forecast of $ 180,000, ahead of major institutional purchases

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps traders on their toes on Thursday as $ 50,000 is increasingly uncertain as a new support.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

A “spectacular” September for crypto

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD continues to cross the $ 50,000 level after revisiting it for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The major cryptocurrency posted a daily gain of 4.5%, but was surpassed by three of the altcoins in the top 10 that climbed more than 7%. In a broadly positive environment, traders are understandably optimistic about Bitcoin’s outlook.

“Breakout above $ 50,000 = $ 58,000 to $ 60,000 range is the next target. The price remains above the 200-day MA which now acts as a support, ” summed up Pentoshi on Twitter.

“What’s your price discovery plan? Beyond these highs a 3x seems reasonable, which places the price at around $ 180,000. Don’t score new ATHs for a 10% gain. We are about to enter this last range. “

BTC / USD scenario. Source: Pentoshi / Twitter

A price of $ 180,000 per BTC is a curious prospect for many and surpasses even the more optimistic $ 135,000 minimum target set by the creator of the stock-to-flow PlanB for the end of 2021.

“So far, September has been a spectacular month for crypto,” he added the trader Rekt Capital.

As Cointelegraph reported, the first two days of the month strongly contrasted historical norms for September, which has always been a sluggish month for the cryptocurrency markets.

Looking ahead, institutional reporting could make the next few weeks even more interesting.

“Many large and prominent institutions bought Bitcoin over the summer,” he pointed out Mike Alfred, CEO and founder of BrightScope & Digital Assets Data.

“They will announce their purchases between September 7th and November 19th. Enjoy the fireworks. “

Altcoins suspend earnings with Cardano at a new ATH

Among the altcoins, Cardano’s ADA token and Ether (ETH) are taking a break from their bullish movements.

On Thursday, ADA / USD hit a new all-time high as ETH / USD hit $ 3,800, its highest level since May.

As Cointelegraph highlighted this week, many predict that Polkadot’s DOT token will be the next altcoin to record big gains.