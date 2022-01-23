Bitcoins can now be withdrawn from the convenience store ATM

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has proven to be a viable investment: cryptocurrency and its market have matured, with many institutional investors already heavily investing and many more doing so; large financial institutions such as UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) e Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) have holdings in Bitcoin. And this trend is accelerating: according to Bloomberg, more than $ 17 billion in institutional capital has been invested this year alone.

Along with purchases by institutional investors, many people have added Bitcoin as a key part of their portfolio and as a hedge against rampant inflation. To help people access Bitcoin quickly and easily, Bitcoin Depot recently announced an exclusive international partnership with Circle K, an international convenience store chain owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTC: ANCUF).

“We are thrilled to forge a long-term strategic partnership with Circle K and expand our presence internationally with a global leader in convenience and fuel retail,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. “Circle K understands that cryptocurrencies will play an important role in the future of the economy and payments. By adding Bitcoin ATMs to the company’s stores, Circle K can attract new customers to the stores, offer financial access to disadvantaged communities, and set itself apart from other retailers with this new technology. Through our partnership, we aim to provide people with new ways to buy Bitcoin instantly, in a familiar environment at their neighborhood’s Circle K. ”

Tap into the revolutionary potential of Bitcoin

In order to use an ATM for Bitcoin, a customer will visit a Bitcoin Depot ATM within a Circle K, insert cash after providing their crypto wallet address, and the cryptocurrency will be sent to the wallet immediately; the whole process from creating an account to completing a transaction takes just a couple of minutes. Anyone wishing to use one of the ATMs can find one on bitcoindepot.com, where all Circle K branches equipped with ATMs for Bitcoin are listed.

“At Circle K, we are passionate about making our customers’ lives a little easier every day, and we are constantly looking for ways to enhance their experience in our stores and be their favorite stop for a growing range of needs and occasions. “Said Denny Tewell, senior vice president of global merchandising and purchasing at Circle K.” Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot builds further on this commitment, giving our brand a strong and early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency market. as a convenient destination where customers can buy Bitcoins ”.

The partnership greatly expands the reach of Bitcoin Depot and increases access for disadvantaged communities – this implies that more people will have greater access to Bitcoin and its revolutionary potential.

