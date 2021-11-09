Bitcoin’s capitalization surpasses Tesla

Thanks to the new mini rally the capitalization of Bitcoin reaches 1,250 billion dollars, surpassing, after Facebook, even Tesla.

Bitcoin, seventh capitalization in the world

Bitcoin comes in seventh place in the special ranking of Companies by market cap, which always sees first unopposed gold with 9 trillion dollars. In second and third place are Microsoft and Apple, with respectively 2,530 billion and 2,420 billion of capitalization.

Thanks to the resulting new all-time high of Ethereum over $ 4,700, the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies has exceeded 3 billion dollars, surpassing the two giants Microsoft and Apple.

Bitcoin’s next goal doesn’t seem so far away considering that to oust Jeff Bezos’ giant from sixth place, Amazon, “only” 500 million dollars would be missing.

Bitcoin is already worth even more than many national currencies, such as the ruble, which was outnumbered in February and is approaching the Swiss franc, which it briefly overtook in October.

Tesla shares fall

Certainly the sensational proposal has affected this overtaking of Tesla by Bitcoin made via twitter by Elon Musk, founder and CEO of the electric car manufacturing company.

In response to the new tax laws of the Biden administration, which would like to tax the capital gains of the super rich even if not yet realized, he asked his followers if it was right that he sell 10% of the shares in his possession

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

After this tweet Tesla’s shares have lost more than 7% on the stock market.

Bitcoin and Elon Musk

It is a little funny that cryptocurrencies certainly have a small share in Bitcoin’s growth Elon Musk himself contributed, who has always been a supporter of the crypto world.

With his numerous tweets on the subject, he was able to grow the meme coin by over 1000% in a short time Dogecoin. Also with his tweet, in March, he raised another meme coin, Shiba Inu, until then practically unknown to most people, by 400% in a single day.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1370946514974031872?s=20

Also Musk, months ago, had made Bitcoin prices skyrocket after declaring that he had invested with Tesla, about 1.5 billion dollars in the most famous cryptocurrency in the world.

This is why perhaps, all in all, this overtaking by Bitcoin of his luxury electric car company, in terms of capitalization, could have a much less bitter taste for Elon Musk.