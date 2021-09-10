Bitcoins could collapse: central bank alarms

Central banks around the world continue to harbor mistrust and distrust of cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoins, as confirmed by the new alarm recently launched regarding the usefulness and inherent volatility of crypto assets. Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves, for example, said doubts remain about the resilience of Bitcoin, the world’s most important digital asset, if not backed by a government. “Private money usually collapses sooner or later,” Ingves said at a banking conference in Stockholm recently.

The central banker also explained that regulatory control over cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether trading on the Ethereum blockchain, is likely to increase as the popularity of digital assets grows. Meanwhile, Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon stated that Bitcoin is a tool for bartering rather than the equivalent of a legal tender and described it as a scarce store of value, citing in support of its claims the violent price swings.

“People won’t want their purchasing power, their salary to rise or fall by 10% overnight. You don’t want that volatility for your purchasing power. In that sense, it’s not a good safeguard of value, ”the Mexican central banker said. His comments come after bitcoin formally became legal tender in El Salvador, a watershed moment for cryptocurrencies, which has actually failed at the moment to dampen the unstable trade that has been associated with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Diaz de Leon finally concluded by saying that Mexico has no intention of following El Salvador’s path in adopting cryptocurrencies as legal tender, given what he described as serious limitations and flaws.