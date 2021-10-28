Bitcoin’s decline replicates October 2017 with an ‘explosion’ still expected before 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) has slipped below $ 60,000, but BTC’s price action is still mimicking 2017’s formidable bull run.

New data on comparisons between the current halving cycle and the previous one show how similar 2017 and 2021 are.

Bitcoin looks increasingly similar to 2017

Bitcoin has had its ups and downs this year, but as Cointelegraph reported BTC / USD has practically copy-pasted its fractal since 2017.

A new analysis offers the same conclusion, and for traders worried about the October 27 contraction to $ 58,000, this is nothing new.

Surprisingly, the dates of the price trends in September and October 2021 practically correspond to those in 2017. The well-known Smart Crypto analyst has identified the trend, anticipating a “explosion“By the beginning of 2022.

Comparative chart of BTC / USD. Source: Smart Crypto / Twitter

Using the Fibonacci sequence, if the remainder of the quarter were to follow the same roadmap four years ago, Bitcoin is destined for significantly higher prices. Being an order of magnitude beyond the 2017 peak, the price of BTC could reach $ 300,000.

Trader is betting on a deeper correction

In the short term, however, some analysts warn that overly long BTC traders could suffer serious losses.

Filbfilb, the trader who predicted a potential drop to $ 50,000 this week, reiterated on Oct. 27 that $ 57,000 doesn’t seem like a reliable local price low either:

“Support? No, unless your Bybit ‘friends’ stop buying. I expect another drop.”

Funding rates continued to decline as BTC / USD hovered around $ 59,000 before the US market opened.