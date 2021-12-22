Bitcoin’s decline suggests Fed policy change is underway – Targatocn.it

Bitcoin appears to have digested the upcoming US Federal Reserve (Fed) anti-inflation policy adjustment with a significant drop in recent weeks. Analysts said the cryptocurrency could see a rally to the upside following the Fed’s decision expected in the coming days.

The central bank is expected to announce a $ 30 billion reduction in asset purchases starting January 2022, doubling the pace two months earlier, in an effort to phase out the $ 120 billion a month program by March. Furthermore, it is likely to signal two rate hikes in 2022.

Expectations have thus risen in response to high inflation pressures and the recent decision of President Jerome Powell to withdraw the word “transitory” from discussions of inflation. Tightening of monetary policy is typically seen as bearish for assets, including bitcoin – a risky inflation hedge and emerging technology.

Appreciation of almost all assets

That said, a significant de-risking has already taken place, leaving the doors open for a classic “buy the fact” trade or relief rally triggered by a much anticipated negative announcement.

Bitcoin peaked at $ 69,000 on November 10 after the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a three-decade high of 6.2% in October, but has since fallen more than 30. %. The CPI rose to a four-decade high of 6.8% in November. If you want to know more about the cryptocurrency exchange, you can take a look at the Bitcoin Era official website , and get all the information you need.

The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against major fiat currencies such as the euro, pound and yen, has climbed more than 2% in recent weeks, reaching a 16-month high at 96.93. .

The two-year Treasury yield, which mimics short-term inflation and interest rate expectations, recently rose to an 18-month high of 0.72%.

Meanwhile, fed funds futures have anticipated the timing of the first interest rate hike in May 2022 and have priced at least three hikes for next year.

Thus, the likelihood of a deeper sell-off on the Fed’s announcement is relatively low, unless the central bank hints at a more aggressive tightening than expected.

Historical data supports the case of a larger rebound in the cryptocurrency market in the final days of December. “We have seen this pattern over the past four years – where the first two weeks of December are very volatile, only to resolve incredibly bullish in the second half of the month and into the new year,” said Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer of Arca Funds, in a weekly market note published on Monday.

Focus on rates

With a faster taper and three priced rate hikes , the focus will be on the Fed’s peak interest rate projection.

There is a consensus that the upcoming cycle of hikes will see rates peak well below the 2.5% high seen during the previous December 2015 – December 2018 cycle.

According to Reuters, “the markets are currently priced to peak at just 1.5% -1.75%, a level that probably wouldn’t even exceed inflation.” Additionally, bond traders see rates averaging only 1.8% for the next three decades.

Hence, real or inflation-adjusted yields in the fixed income world are likely to remain negative for an extended time, pushing yield-hungry investors into cryptocurrencies. Despite the recent downturn, bitcoin is still up 66% this year.