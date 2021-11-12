Bitcoin’s declines are ‘transient’, the price will soon move towards $ 75,000

Volatility is the golden rule of the cryptocurrency market: the evening sell-off of Bitcoin (BTC) on November 11 reminds us that new highs are often followed by sharp spins towards the underlying support levels.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the price fell close to $ 62,800 at the end of November 10, and then climbed back to $ 65,000, where the bulls will try to consolidate to push BTC higher.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Below are some analysts’ outlook on Bitcoin and the crypto market as concerns about rising inflation dominate the news in the US.

Bitcoin declines are “transient”

Witnessing a rapid $ 7,000 decline in BTC may have come as a shock to some, but to the analyst and Twitter user ‘Nunya Bizniz’based on past performance, the price action of the last two days is transitory.

“Bitcoin dips are transient!”

Breaking News Alert: Bitcoin Dips are Transitory! pic.twitter.com/DdpL8ggHRo – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) November 11, 2021

As reported in the chart below, which shows the price of Bitcoin along with its 20-day moving average (20-MA), It is common for a rise in the BTC price to be followed by a pullback that heads or briefly dips below 20-MA, before heading up again.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Evergrande and inflation affect the market

An insight into macro factors was provided by Jean-Marc Bonnefous, head of wealth management at Tellurian ExoAlpha, who highlighted how “Much has been said about Evergrande’s impact on the recent market sell-off“.

Trying to draw an analogy with the cryptocurrency market, Bonnefous stated that the “Evergrande is to stocks like Elon Musk’s tweets are to cryptocurrencies“as it is”news manipulated to move the markets“.

According to Bonnefous, “cryptocurrency markets appear to overreact“to the headlines, and”the recent drop is likely more of a technical consolidation after the strong rally of the past few days“.

Of course, it’s not just the negative news about Evergrande and the tweets from influencers that are driving the cryptocurrency market. According to Bonnefous, the recent 6.2% rise in the US consumer price index (CPI) is an important factor influencing global financial markets and the price of Bitcoin.

Bonnefous concluded:

“Recent US inflation numbers should be a key support driver for Bitcoin, beyond short-term selling pressure.”

Related: Here’s Why Bitcoin’s $ 6,000 Drop In Hours Was Good For BTC Price Action

Bitcoin is experiencing a necessary retest

A final word of encouragement was offered by Twitter user and analyst ‘GalaxyBTC‘. The graph from him shared, outlines one possible trajectory towards $ 75,000 per BTC in the short term.

6-hour chart of BTC / USDT. Source: Twitter

The analyst stated,

“Yesterday’s retest was necessary to continue the bull run in a healthy way. I think now we will start pumping harder.”

The overall cryptocurrency market cap is now $ 2.847 billion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 43.1%.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment carries risk, you should conduct your research before making a decision.