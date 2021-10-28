Bitcoin’s Drop Replicates October 2017 With An ‘Explosion’ Still Expected Before 2022 By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin’s decline replicates October 2017 with an ‘explosion’ still expected before 2022
Bitcoin (BTC) has slipped below $ 60,000, but BTC’s price action is still mimicking 2017’s formidable bull run.
New data on comparisons between the current halving cycle and the previous one shows how similar 2017 and 2021 really are.
Bitcoin looks more and more like 2017 Bitcoin has had its ups and downs this year, but as Cointelegraph reported it has practically copy-pasted its fractal since 2017.
