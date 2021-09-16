Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption This Year Has Already Exceeded the 2020 Total By CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin’s energy consumption this year has already surpassed the 2020 total



A new study suggests it has already used more energy so far this year than all of 2020.

According to the report published on September 13 by Bloomberg, having already consumed more than the estimated 67 TW / h for the whole of 2020, by the end of the year the Bitcoin network will have consumed 91 TW / h (terawatt hour or one trillion watts per hour. ).

The precise energy consumption figures are variable and not easy to calculate precisely, but the trend is clear: they are increasing. The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index currently estimates that BTC is set to consume 95.68 TW / h by the end of the year, equivalent to the energy consumption of the Philippines.

