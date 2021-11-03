Bitcoin’s ‘fair value’ is $ 35,000, but it could still go as high as $ 73,000

In an investor report as part of the inaugural prospectus focusing on alternative investments, analysts at JPMorgan said that cryptocurrencies “they could continue to outperform in 2022“.

In their opinion, the “right value“of Bitcoin is $ 35,000 based on the company’s pricing model, which is approximately 45% lower than the current price of $ 63,000. However, they add that, if relative volatility were to continue into the next year, a price target of $ 73,000 would seem reasonable, but categorically rule out the high targets expected by many:

“This idea runs counter to the price target of $ 100,000 or higher expected by many by 2022.”

Analysts suggest that the current entry level “is uninviting“, but that cryptocurrencies are on one”multi-year ascending structure“.

The specialists concluded that the alternative asset class, which includes debt and private equity, will return to 11% next year – double the 5% gain from equities and fixed income. However, due to volatility, they do not recommend cryptocurrencies as a “core holding”.

In early September, JPM warned about volatility after the market rally in August, which took the total cryptocurrency capitalization to over $ 2 trillion at the end of the summer. Two months later, that market cap jumped 35% to $ 2.870 billion, according to CoinGecko.

At the end of September, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reported that Bitcoin’s price could still rise tenfold, but that he is not interested in investing in it. The following month, he suggested that in his opinion it is an asset class. “worthless.“

The bank’s clients operating in the retail capital sector are clearly interested, gaining access to cryptocurrencies in July of this year. In early October, JPMorgan analysts pointed out that institutional investors were preferring Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against inflation.

Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley also provided analysis on crypto assets. On November 1, the bank released a report for wealth management clients detailing industry trends, market parameters and potential regulatory impacts.

According to reports, Morgan Stanley is a leading investment bank along with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, UBS, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs who have been rushing to hire cryptocurrency experts lately.