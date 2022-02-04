Bitcoin’s halving will lead to the next cryptocurrency frenzy

According to Thailand’s largest digital asset exchange, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, will go through another significant run in 2024, when it goes through another halving. This means that Bitcoin will rise substantially during this period. As a result, we may see even higher levels than we have seen so far.

Halving is a process that occurs every four years. During the process, the creation of new tokens slows down to 50%. Furthermore, many people believe that this leads to Bitcoin price gains.

“The next halving should lead to a ‘golden age’ for Bitcoin in 2024-2025,” said Jirayut Srupsrisopa, CEO of Bitkub Capital Group. The golden period begins six months after the next halving, when token creation is reduced by half.

However, digital tokens can suffer from a short period where the market is fair and volatile as liquidity shrinks. The result compresses the inflows of funds. Primarily from retail investors looking for safe haven assets during these uncertain times, but it won’t last forever.

“The institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market has caused it to change dramatically,” said Jirayut, who also argued that this is due to a “large increase” with the involvement of many institutions. He co-founded Bitkub, valued at $ 1 billion last November, and works as his CEO for a Bangkok-based company.

Thailand bans cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was in high gear last year, earning thousands of dollars every few weeks to reach nearly $ 69K in November. However, things have been much more stagnant since then, with prices sitting just below where they were in November – around $ 38K or so right now. Some say the decline is due to less stimulus from the Federal Reserve looking ahead, which benefited from other assets during the pandemic times. However, it may have had an effect now because everyone wants stability before investing heavily in something again.

Bitcoin tries to break the $ 40K support to fly high. Source: Tradingview.com I

regulators around the world have begun to tighten their oversight of digital asset business. One such example is Thailand, which plans to ban its citizens from using cryptocurrencies as payment for goods and services in an effortless move that could help spur tourism there.

The country’s finance ministry has banned banks from dealing with cryptocurrencies. He also ordered them instead to avoid direct involvement. Additionally, the government will begin collecting taxes on profits from trading digital assets. The process will set the regulations for an emerging market.

In response to regulators, Jirayut said; “The regulators are trying to use the old structure to govern the new invention. But, unfortunately, this doesn’t always work. Countries without the right policies drive away innovation, they drive away opportunity ”.