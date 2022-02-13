Bitcoin’s hash mining rate increases by 30% in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the hash rate of the Bitcoin network has increased by 31.69% to reach 248.11 EH / s, further ascertaining the resilience of the network against possible exploitation during the mining process. The hash rate is the number of nodes on a network. Higher hash rates mean more decentralization and more computing power available to the network. With more decentralization, a network is more resistant to possible cybersecurity attacks.

Before the recent jump, the hash rate was around 188.40%. With this huge spike, the Bitcoin network further shows its resilience. After China’s ban on cryptocurrencies and mining in June 2021, there were concerns that the security of the Bitcoin network would fall – as China-based miners provided 34.2% of the network’s total hash rate in that moment. However, the network quickly recovered as miners moved to other countries. Over the past year, the hash rate has increased by 54.33%. U.S.-based miners currently account for the majority of the hash rate on the network at 35.4%, with the state of Georgia emerging as a hub for crypto mining.

ATH’s January hash rate

This isn’t the first time that bitcoin’s hash rate has hit an all-time high (ATH), however. In January, the network had an average rate of 190.71 EH / s, despite Kazakhstan having closed its network, preventing miners from operating.

During a period of social unrest, the Kazakh government shut down the internet, causing Bitcoin's hash rate to drop by around 13%. With the country serving as the world's second largest center for mining, it has been a major concern as miners are debating whether or not to migrate to other countries to continue their operations. The rise in the hash rate shows that, despite the cryptocurrency having dropped in value, there is still significant community support.

Bitcoin mining elicits several reactions

Bitcoin mining has come under various criticisms due to its high energy consumption, which many believe harms the environment. In Europe, Hungarian Central Bank Governor György Matolcsy recently called on the EU to ban crypto mining, which came just weeks after Swedish authorities also called for a ban on the activity. Global energy shortages and the effect of climate change have further put crypto mining in the spotlight, but not everyone agrees that crypto mining should be banned.

While I agree that there is a need for regulations, some stakeholders disagree on banning crypto mining. European Union (EU) Member of Parliament Stefan Berger recently initiated a crypto ban that would be a death sentence for Bitcoin in the EU. Norway’s largest Bitcoin miner, Kryptovault also expressed his desire to change the narrative surrounding mining’s energy use and contribution to pollution. Currently, the country uses 100% clean energy, with 95% hydroelectricity and 5% wind power. Its CEO, Kjetil Hove Pettersen says there are other ways of mining than coal.

“If you use coal to run the mines, then that’s another story, that’s what you don’t want. Mining can be done in more places like Norway – and it can be a way to save trapped energy, ”she shared. Many in the cryptocurrency community are also aiming at the possibility of crypto mining to encourage the development of renewable energy.

In the United States, renewable energy has been proposed to Congress earlier, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaking about the abundance of natural gas – that if burned locally, the energy from it could be used with generators to mine bitcoins. The problem, however, with Senator Cruz’s logic, is that this process still releases a byproduct into the air.