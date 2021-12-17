Bitcoin’s hash rate is close to all-time highs

In early June, following the Chinese government’s crackdown on the crypto mining sector, the global hash rate of the Bitcoin network dramatically decreased to 84 exahashes per second (EH / s).

According to Blockchain.com, the hash rate has increased 108% since June, reaching an average of 175 EH / s on Wednesday.

The total is about 3% below the peak levels of 180 EH / s recorded at the peak of the previous bullish cycle in May. It is common thought that the hash rate trend matches the price of Bitcoin (BTC), suggesting that positive price action may be expected on the horizon despite the current “funeral” sentiment in the market.

Total hash rate of Bitcoin. Source: Blockchain.com

The current peak of the global hash rate is difficult to determine, as many platforms differ in historical estimates and the current performance of the Bitcoin network. According to data from BitInfoCharts, the all-time high reached in May was 197 EH / s, to correct the following month at 68 EH / s. Yesterday, the platform reported a hash rate of 191 EH / s, while YCharts 186 EH / s.

Before the ban, China-based Bitcoin miners accounted for 70% of the global hash rate. According to estimates from the University of Cambridge’s Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the landscape has changed dramatically since then: currently the United States is the country that accounts for the majority of Bitcoin’s hash rate, with 42% of the computing power fed into the network.