Bitcoin’s hashrate returns above 150 EH / s, a value three times higher than the low at the end of June

The hashrate of the Bitcoin network has recently seen a remarkable recovery, recovering some of what was lost due to the crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China in the previous months.

Bitcoin’s hashrate has now surpassed 150 Exahash / s, according to data from analytics provider CryptoQuant. A peak of 152 EH / s was reached on 24 August: a considerable increase from the low of 52 EH / s reached on 28 June.

Hashrate and BTC price. Source: CryptoQuant

Increasing BTC’s hashrate results in a much safer and harder network to attack.

According to Bitinfocharts, Bitcoin’s average hashrate reached an all-time high of 197.6 EH / s on May 13. In the following six weeks, it collapsed by more than 65%, following the exodus of Chinese miners.

The parameter is approaching the levels of early June: if the trend continues, it could reach a new all-time high within the next two months.

“The Bitcoin hashrate has recovered about 67% of its previous exodus. It is not dead then, it is not dead now, regular arbitrage.”

In early May, Cointelegraph reported that there was already evidence of the hashrate’s departure from China. Details on the migration are hard to find: the Cambridge University “mining map” hasn’t been updated since April, when it reported that 65% of the hashrate resided in China.

Given that the hashrate has almost been restored, it could indicate that the migration of Chinese miners is nearing completion. This resulted in an increase in difficulty, with the latest increase of around 7% occurring on 13 August. The next one is expected to happen soon, causing higher costs for miners: currently an estimated 12.37% increase in difficulty.

During the migration operations between June and July, miners already operating in countries such as the United States were able to make more profits thanks to the sudden collapse of the difficulty.