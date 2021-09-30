Bitcoin’s highly anticipated ‘FOMO rally’ could push price to $ 200,000 From CoinTelegraph



Bobby Lee: Bitcoin’s highly anticipated ‘FOMO rally’ could push the price to $ 200,000



is about to chart a “FOMO rally” that will push the price to new all-time highs of $ 200,000 or more, says one of its longest-standing investors.

In a September 29 Bloomberg interview, Bobby Lee, former CEO of the BTCC exchange, dismissed any assumptions that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in trouble.

Lee: Bitcoin’s Next Rally Is Closer One of the growing number of Bitcoin bullish figures for Q4, the founder of crypto wallet company Ballet downplayed the recent price weakness.

