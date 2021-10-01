Bitcoin’s highly anticipated ‘FOMO rally’ could push the price to $ 200,000

Bitcoin is about to chart a “FOMO rally” that it will push the price to new all-time highs of $ 200,000 or moresays one of its longest-standing investors.

In a September 29 Bloomberg interview, Bobby Lee, former CEO of the BTCC exchange, dismissed any assumptions that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) would be in trouble.

Lee: The next Bitcoin rally is getting closer and closer

One of the growing numbers of Bitcoin bulls for Q4, the founder of crypto wallet company Ballet downplayed the recent price weakness.

“It was just a 5% drop,”Replied about the correction concluded near the support at $ 40,000.

Although at the time of writing the price is hovering around $ 42,000, Bitcoin can not only regain its existing all-time highs, but it is destined to continue up to $ 100,000, $ 200,000 and possibly even more: according to Lee this should happen, or at least start, before the end of 2021.

“I think it will easily break above $ 100,000, then depending on how sharp the rally is it will likely hit $ 200,000 or even higher levels.” has explained.

“Obviously, exceeding $ 200,000 is a huge milestone, so there will be a lot of media coverage and this is what leads to the so-called ‘fear of missing out’ rally. Typically, it happens every few years, and I believe the next FOMO rally for Bitcoin is getting closer and closer. “

BTC / USD daily chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Everything comes to those who know how to wait (until October)

As Cointelegraph reported, many anticipate that September will disappoint the bulls to the end, and next month will offer more promising conditions for a return to BTC’s bull run.

Related: Just another bubble? Bitcoin’s price highs follow Chinese debt cycles

The hurdles to come include the September 30th vote in the US Congress for the “infrastructure bill” and the expiration of the $ 3 billion options on October 1, shortly after the monthly close.

At the moment, a correction in the price of BTC towards $ 35,000 is a popular scenario among traders. However, this event wouldn’t last long before optimism returns to control market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe was impressed with the price’s behavior on Wednesday. “Decent rebound for Bitcoin today. Equity markets are also recovering well,” commented.