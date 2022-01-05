Bitcoin’s inflation is significantly lower than that of the dollar

There are no doubts, Bitcoin, although its price does not move from around $ 46,000, it continues to be an excellent form of investment. Recent news, according to some data, theinflation of Bitcoin is significantly lower than that of dollar. Indeed, US inflation continued to rise throughout 2021 reaching 6.8%, its all-time high since 1982. In contrast, the cryptocurrency queen’s inflation reached its all-time low at 1.8%. . An excellent opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies and Coinbase is right for you. It is one of the simplest sites to buy and sell cryptocurrency by creating your personal wallet.

Bitcoin wins against the dollar

It is therefore clear that Bitcoin clearly wins, showing a 3.7 times lower inflation rate, according to the latest data from Coin Metrics, when compared with the dollar. But why is the crypto queen beating the dollar by resisting this financial plague?

A first reason concerns the fact that the cryptocurrency is issued through block rewards which are halved. In fact, according to the Bitcoin Clock, the next appointment was scheduled for March 27, 2024. In doing so, the crypto reveals its protective capacity frominflation, a plague that is affecting many states such as Turkey.

Also, we must remember that Bitcoin was created as a deflationary digital currency. In practice, it has a total supply set at 21 million BTC. Otherwise, the dollar, like all fiat currencies, do not have a fixed offer. The Federal Reserve throughout 2021 had to resort to the press to finance the countermeasures to contain Covid-19. Indeed, between January 2020 and November 2021, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England also increased their Quantitative Easing for a total of $ 9 trillion. For many, therefore, printing money means increasing the value of Bitcoin.

In the end, Bitcoin it is one of the best options precisely because it is highly independent of the many political and economic risks associated with the US dollar. Great news, crypto queen inflation is expected to drop further throughout the year 2022.