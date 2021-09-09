Bitcoins invade Serie A in search of revenues: but how many doubts

Inter also launches paid tokens to interact with the club. Cottarelli: “The fans will say if they work, I don’t like them”

Step by step, the advance of cryptocurrencies within Serie A continues. And now it involves the fans even more. Between July and August the Socios.com and DigitalBits platforms entered the Italian football market as jersey sponsors for Inter and Roma and the BitMex brand as AC Milan’s sleeve sponsor. Now the new phenomenon linked to bitcoins is ready to expand. Since tomorrow at 1pm the $ Inter Fan Token adventure starts. On the Socios.com platform, which replaced Pirelli after 26 years and brings 20 million euros per season to the Nerazzurri’s coffers, one million tokens will be issued, the “tokens” that guarantee certain rights and / or services to those who buy them. , paying in real money transformed into cryptocurrency.

token – Fans all over the world will be able to buy the tokens of the Italian champions at the fixed launch price of € 2 each and thus start “interacting with the club”, as stated in the Interista note. Specifically, whoever takes the tokens will be able to participate in a survey to choose an incitement message that will accompany Inzaghi’s team on Saturday 18th in the San Siro match against Bologna. In short, by buying tokens, fans become linked to clubs in a new way and clubs discover a new source of funding beyond sponsorship. On the other hand, just think that in 2021 Socios.com (linked to 55 sports clubs in the world) had a turnover deriving from tokens of 200 million and divided half of the revenues deriving from purchases with “its” teams. , exchanges and sales of tokens.

What happen – Loading... Advertisements Inter are the last Serie A club to enter the fan token market. Juve, Milan and Roma also have their tokens, which yesterday were respectively worth € 8.80, 7.90 and € 6.11. While abroad the clubs that exploit the cryptocurrency boom are many (from Psg to City). In short, in a phase in which attempts are being made to relaunch the football economy, which in Italy alone has lost the beauty of 1.1 billion due to Covid, the ways to try to find new money have diversified. Also exploiting the passion of fans around the world, including those who have never seen a live match of their favorite team. The companies profit from it, for the fans the purchase of the token works as an investment, which many economists do not like and makes the fans themselves doubtful. But are there any risks in being a “sponsor” of the club? “Fan tokens are a market product and I believe that what it takes to have a closer relationship between fan and team can work, as long as it suits the fan”, explains Carlo Cottarelli, economist and president of Interspac, the company that has launched a popular shareholding project in support of Inter. “Let’s wait before giving a judgment on the tokens: we will see what will happen with Inter, but I would not exaggerate in saying that they are cryptocurrencies. In this case you buy a token and you can do certain things. Speaking of cryptocurrencies, well, if someone wants to invest, I don’t: the market is too volatile, the fluctuations and the exchange rate are very risky and I keep away from them “.

boom and flop – Tokens also have a value that can change over time. In one year, for example, the Psg Fan Token gained 1400%: an exception, and also for this reason a bonus paid with tokens, equal to about 5 million euros, was included in the Messi contract. However, the operation was not always a success: in England West Ham lasted only one season and then left under the pressure of the fans, who were critical because they had to pay to participate in the life of the club. “The token market is not as extensive as that of bitcoins, it may well be that the fluctuations are not significant – again Cottarelli -. The fans will give the answer, we’ll see what happens with Inter. The entry of new sponsors linked to cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, is the sign of the times: I don’t like them very much but they enter a bit everywhere. With the popular shareholding promoted by Interspac we are in a completely different field. We have the event in Milan scheduled for 24 September, we are defining the strategic consultant who will help us in the business plan to be presented to Inter. The goal for us is the end of October, then we’ll see what happens ”.