Bitcoin’s leap eclipses Ethereum’s gains

Monday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) broke the $ 56,000 level in the past 24 hours, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization growing 1.53% to $ 2.310 billion.

What happened

The world’s leading digital currency had a 3.47% daily rise to $ 56,857.18; in the last seven days BTC has had a return of 14.43%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 1.86% to $ 3,495.51; over the past seven days ETH has grown by 2.59%.

The Shiba Inu themed coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 2.05% to $ 0.22 in 24 hours and is down 7.05% on a weekly basis.

SHIBA INU, a self-described cryptocurrency as a “Dogecoin killer”, recorded a daily rise of 12.88% to $ 0.00002994, becoming the second-fastest-growing coin in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap; in the last seven days SHIBA INU has had a return of 140.42%.

Perpetual Protocol it was the digital currency with the greatest daily increase, with + 17.78% in the last 24 hours at 15.96 dollars; over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has gained 9.94%.

The token of a project that wants to allow stakeholders to participate in a free and accessible financial market has observed a daily increase of 13.76% compared to BTC and 15.46% on ETH.

Because it is important

It is “Bitcoin season”, according to the tracker managed by Blockchaincenter.com, which bases the indicator on 75% of the movement of the top 50 coins compared to BTC in the last 90 days.

BTC’s dominance continues to grow in terms of percentage of total market capitalization: at the time of publication it stood at 46.54%, compared to 41.28% a month ago.

According to Delphi Digital, an independent research firm based in New York, BTC’s dominance is strengthened when looking at the futures markets.

Comparing the existing contracts (open interest, OI) on BTC and ETH, Delphi pointed out that between July and the end of September they had the same trend; however, things changed in early October when there was a divergence between OI on BTC and OI on ETH resulting in a widening gap.

A comparison of BTC and ETH futures, courtesy of Delphi Digital

“OI on BTC is still 30% off its May highs, suggesting that markets have yet to reach a state of euphoria and FOMO,” wrote Delphi Digital.

According to the note sent by e-mail from the company, this difference in the contracts in place indicates that “speculators expect a greater rise on BTC compared to ETH”.

The next resistance for BTC is at $ 60,000, second Freddie Evans, Sales Trader at the UK digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock.

In an e-mailed note, Evans wrote that if this resistance level were to be surpassed, “we could have an exciting ride until Christmas.”

Regarding ETH, Evans wrote that technical indicators point to “slightly more bearish signals” than BTC.

“It is normal for Bitcoin to have a bullish shift before the others are pulled up; Ethereum is currently at $ 3,605, with the price having risen by just under 5% in the last week ”.

