Bitcoin’s leap in quality with the fight against pollution

Last Friday, the Bitcoin they climbed above $ 47,500, spiking about 15% in just a couple of sessions. The most popular “cryptocurrency” in the world has been legal in El Salvador since September 7, the date from which the citizens of the Central American state are forced to accept it as payment from other individuals and can use it to pay taxes. And last weekend’s boom is likely to be tied to this small state. President Nayib Bukele had tweeted a few days earlier about the first “mining” operation that took place thanks to geothermal energy released from a local volcano.

In detail, 0.00599179 Bitcoins were “mined”, equal to a value of just 280 dollars. Laughable figure, but it is the principle that is relevant. For the first time, “cryptocurrency” was offered to the market by tapping into the energy of a volcano. El Salvador is a land of volcanoes, so much so that it is one of the main producers of geothermal energy. This amounts to 21.7% of the total production in the country.

Bitcoin has been accused in recent months of generating pollution. Its “mining” in 2020 required as much energy production as needed by a country like Pakistan. And since most of it takes place in China, where about half of the energy is produced from coal, environmental concerns have spread among investors. Among them, the same Elon Musk, who within a few weeks managed to change his mind about the opportunity to invest in “cryptocurrencies”.

Bitcoin would help fight pollution

Now, the solution proposed by Bukele can become a “game changer” for Bitcoin. Indeed, there are many who believe that in the end it is renewable energy and renewable energy that benefit fight against pollution.

It will be enough to pierce the ground near a volcano and exploit the jets of hot air to operate the turbines and generate energy. For the “miners” it would be a godsend. Energy costs are high, but geothermal would allow them to “extract” Bitcoin with very low charges and, moreover, without negatively impacting the environment. The ostracism of many towards this new frontier of finance would at least partially disappear.

Since this has become a billionaire business – the Bitcoin market alone is worth around 900 billion dollars these days – the impetus to invest in renewable energy is already being generated to exploit its potential for the purposes of “mining” and at the same time it would give a helping hand in the fight against pollution. And here is that Bukele’s political and economic gamble would make more sense than what has been hypothesized so far by the media and analysts. Making its volcanoes available to become a “hub” of the “cryptocurrency” market would be a qualitative leap for the economy of El Salvador, which is currently unable to fully exploit this precious source of clean and low-cost energy. due to the distance of the volcanoes from the large inhabited centers and the difficulty in building a network in very inaccessible areas.

