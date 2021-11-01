Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is growing rapidly

Source: Adobe / assetseller

According to the Norwegian research firm Arcane Research, the use of Lightning Network it is growing faster than is seen in the available public statistics. According to estimates, as the network is increasingly used for everyday purposes, we may be on a path of adoption from Bitcoin (BTC) which will see hundreds of trillions of transactions Lightning every year by 2030.

The report, made by the company of payments BTC OpenNode It is entitled The State of Lightning, aims to provide “the most comprehensive overview of Lightning network usage ever seen to date”, according to the company.

One of the main points of the report is that Lightning usage is actually increasing faster than public metrics show. Statistics like total channel capacity and number of nodes show that the Lightning Network is growing rapidly.

According to 1ML data, the number of Lightning nodes increased by 5% in one month to nearly 27,600, while the number of channels increased by nearly 8% to approach 75,500. At the same time, the LN’s capacity increased by 26%, to 2,999 BTC, or $ 152 million.

While Lightning Network was launched in 2018, but its use has increased significantly at the end of 2020, taking an upward trajectory since then and seeing its growth increase significantly in September 2021. This is the result of the introduction by El Salvador of bitcoin as fiat currency, powered by others who have enabled Lightning payments, including Paxful and Twitter.

Furthermore, the company says that “however, the public metrics do not show the true magnitude of the growth in usage,” which found that the wallet’s payment volume increased “much more than the most cited growth metric, the total capacity of the wallet. channel, in the last year “. It increases by 20% monthly from January to August 2021, with an equivalent number for the public channel capacity of 10%. In September, the volume of payments nearly doubled from a 26% increase in public channel capacity.

Growth in payment volume (USD) from wallets on Lightning Network versus growth in public capacity (BTC). Compound monthly.

Source: Arcane research

Furthermore, “the use of Lightning is moving from being dominated by online services to everyday use”. The statistics of the Lightning wallet from Arcane Research show that the composition of payments is changing with new users gaining access to Lightning payments. While payments for online services such as trading and gambling dominated the payment volume, “September showed that this is changing rapidly, as personal transfers and payments for more typical day-to-day use, such as commercial payments and gift cards have grown double that of online services “.

According to Elizabeth Stark, CEO of Lightning Labs, a software developer that powers the Lightning Network, “Lightning is already enabling people to send money instantly via Internet-native global transactions, with immense opportunities in emerging markets, “adding that they are” at the peak of bring bitcoin by the billions with Lightning“.

The Lightning Network is presented as a solution to Bitcoin’s slow throughput and without compromising the security of the network, allowing people to send fractions of Bitcoin at near-instant speed at the same time.

364 trillion Lightning transactions per year by 2030?

But going back to the wave of adoptions that began with El Salvador, Arcane Research also looked into the potential impact on Lightning Network’s business from this wave.

“Adoption of a wide range of Lightning is likely to take some time, but usage growth is likely to be exponential as bitcoin takes hold. In a potential scenario for Lightning adoption in El Salvador, nearly 90% of the population growing will have access to Lightning payments by 2026, “said the researchers.

Additionally, they estimate that the monthly volume of household expenses and remittance payments on the Lightning Network will grow to approximately $ 650 million and 20 million transactions each month.

A potential scenario for using Lightning from household spending and remittance payments in El Salvador through 2030.

Source: Arcane Research

So, if this is successful, other countries will likely follow El Salvador, mainly those with poor banking access, inflated national currencies, high reliance on remittances and a heavy reliance on the US dollar. Countries that fit this description, Arcane Research says, have a combined population of 850 million. If 10% were to adopt BTC before 2030, that would be 50 million more Lightning users.

The report also states that “by 2030, these users will be behind 17 billion [USD] in annual Lightning payment volumes and over 1.2 billion Lightning transactions through household expenses and remittance payments ”.

A possible scenario for using Lightning from household spending and remittance payments in other poorly banked and dollarized countries until 2030

Source: Arcane Research

Adoption should therefore continue beyond Lightning’s role as a medium of exchange in low-banking countries. Arcane Research found that while game rewards and earnings only represented an estimated inbound transaction volume of $ 4,000, they did so on 189,000 transactions, suggesting an average transaction size of 2 cents.

The report further states that “these transactions clearly demonstrate the ability to make tiny payments on the Lightning Network, potentially allowing users and businesses to settle almost instantly and thereby mitigate counterparty risk.”

The researchers concluded that,

“Lightning Network and the ability to micropayments instantly will most likely change the way we pay for certain services. We are already seeing the first steps, but the cash-flow alternative will revolutionize many popular services in the future.”

The number of global users for some services where Lightning payments can become an alternative way to pay includes 3 billion in gaming, 3 billion in video (1 billion for paid services and 2 billion for non-paid services) and 500 million in the audio. “Then we are left with some 700 million users who will pay for gaming, video and audio through the Lightning Network by 2030”.

Game, video, and audio service users who pay with Lightning.

Source: Arcane Research

In addition, based on an estimate of 1 hour of usage per day on these services and an average of 25% of this time spent consuming services with Lightning payments, the company estimates “no less than 364 trillion Lightning transactions per year by 2030 “.

The use of the Lightning Network is global

The report further noted that while development and nodes are primarily based in the Western Hemisphere, Lightning usage is global “and users in emerging markets are clearly present.”

The data of an exclusively crypto company, which offers gift cards Bitrefill, suggest that users in developing countries prefer to use payments Lightning with respect to payments on-chain. Salvadoran, Brazilian and Nigerian users are the most frequent users of Bitrefill’s Lightning integration, followed by users in South Africa, Poland, Italy and Russia.

As of August, the company estimated aggregate values ​​of inbound and outbound transactions were close to $ 5 million for commonly used wallets combined. Half is used for payments for goods and services, totaling $ 2.4 million in August.

He further stated that “volume is not the only measure of Lightning usage”. “If we look at the number of transactions, the picture changes quite drastically.” Incoming payments represent a small portion of the transaction value but “make up the largest weight of the volume in terms of the number of transactions”. There were nearly 250,000 inbound transactions in August, as well as just under 45,000 wallet transactions and 60,000 payments for goods and services.

____

