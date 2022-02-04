Bitcoin’s market cap surpasses that of Facebook Da Benzinga Italia



(CRYPTO: BTC) has once again surpassed its parent company Facebook (NASDAQ :), Meta Platforms Inc (: FB), in terms of value.

What Happened At the time of publication, the world’s leading cryptocurrency had a market capitalization of $ 704 billion, while Meta was valued at $ 661.4 billion.

The most valuable company in the world is Apple Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ :), with a market capitalization of $ 2.820 billion.

Notably, despite Bitcoin plunging 45.8% from its all-time high in November to $ 68,789.63, it still has a higher market cap than Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate led by Warren Buffett (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE : BRK-B).

Bitcoin-related entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano highlighted the erosion of Meta’s market capitalization on Twitter.

Facebook has lost more than $ 200 billion of market cap today, which is larger than every single cryptocurrency except for Bitcoin and. – Pomp (@APompliano) February 3, 2022

Shares in Meta, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, fell 26.4% to $ 237.76 in the regular session on Thursday, before recovering 1.6% after-market to $ 241.50.

At the time of publication, BTC was up 1.2% daily to $ 37,380.02.

Because it is important

This is not the first time that Bitcoin has surpassed Meta in terms of market capitalization: even in October the social media giant had in fact struggled with respect to the main cryptocurrency in the world.

Meta reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $ 3.67 on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates of $ 3.84; the turnover was 33.67 billion dollars, a figure higher than that estimated by Wall Street (33.38 billion).

Notably, Facebook users declined for the first time quarterly from 1.930 billion in the third quarter to 1.929 billion in the fourth quarter.

This reduction in Facebook’s user base could indicate that the app is reaching a saturation point globally.

