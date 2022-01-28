Bitcoin’s Most Popular NFTs in 2022

Interest in NFTs is constantly growing, regardless of the value of Bitcoin. So much so that China is now betting on it, after banning cryptocurrencies. In 2020, the turnover of NFTs reached 20.8 billion dollars. Google trends search for the term “NFT” grew 426% in 2021.

What are NFTs

NFTs are not a virtual currency, like Bitcoin, but a single good, not fungible indeed. They are defined by a non-interchangeable cryptographic token. Unlike Bitcoin which instead can be exchanged for another.

That’s why NFTs are gaining acclaim especially in the art world. The most famous NFTs are in fact drawings, illustrations, GIFs, videos, etc. which are labeled as “unique”.

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, who sold the first tweet in history as an NFT for $ 2.9 million.

Soon it will be possible buy an unpublished work by Picasso online: a ceramic bowl never exhibited in public and which dates back to 1958.

With an NFT the work itself is not purchased but a right to that work is guaranteed through an IT protocol that verifies the execution of a smart contract.

How to buy NFT

For buy NFT platforms such as OpenSea, Metamask or through the Binance Trust Wallet. Coinbase’s NFT marketplace will also arrive soon.

For create NFT, the blockchain is used: Ethereum, Flow Blockchain, TRON, EOS or Binance Smart Chain. Whoever sells an NFT must have the exclusivity of the idea or content. Only by certifying the authenticity and exclusivity of the idea or creation via blockchain can he sell the NFT and make money.

In 2022 it is NFT mania

The interest in NFTs, digital “collectible” goods, has jumped to the headlines after the announcement in recent weeks of projects developed by famous brands and VIPs.

The giant of sportswear Adidas reported $ 23.5 million in profits from the sale of NFTs linked to its brand. But he is not the only one: the basketball champion Michael Jordan is ready to launch an NFT program later in the year. Melania Trump has put up for sale “Melania’s Vision”, a digital work based on NFT created by Marc-Antoine Coulon. Then who, like Narine Arakelian, has put up for sale the NFT of their own eggs.

NFT: the case of China

It is not far behind China, which is about to launch a blockchain infrastructure, managed by the public company Blockchain Services Network (Bsn), to support the development of NFT in the field of art and collectibles.

For their functioning, NFTs must resort to smart contracts and applications based on decentralization: for this reason they are usually developed on architectures that make use of cryptocurrencies. So how does China create NFT if it has banned Bitcoin and blockchain technology?

To stem the obstacle, the public company Bsn will provide technical support through applications in the form of APIs. In this way, companies and individuals will be able to create and manage the tokens, the exchange of which will be exclusively in yuan, necessary to develop NFTs. South China Morning Post article.

(Claudia Cervi)