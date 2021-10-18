Bitcoin’s Next Collapse Will Be ‘Shallower’ By 80%, Says Pantera Capital CEO From CoinTelegraph



© Reuters Bitcoin’s next crash will be ‘shallower’ than 80%, says Pantera Capital CEO



The market trend of (BTC) to plummet 80% or more after posting strong bull runs may have come to an end.

This is according to a new report published by the Californian hedge fund Pantera Capital. In detail, the report indicates that the recent corrective periods tracked by the BTC price have been less severe than those seen in the past.

For example, in 2013-2015 and 2017-2018, Bitcoin lost up to 83% after hitting highs of $ 1,111 and $ 20,089, respectively. Likewise, the major cryptocurrency’s bull runs in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 resulted in huge price corrections. However, the extent of the collapses was -61% and -54%, respectively.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph