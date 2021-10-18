News

Bitcoin’s Next Collapse Will Be ‘Shallower’ By 80%, Says Pantera Capital CEO From CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


© Reuters Bitcoin’s next crash will be ‘shallower’ than 80%, says Pantera Capital CEO

The market trend of (BTC) to plummet 80% or more after posting strong bull runs may have come to an end.

This is according to a new report published by the Californian hedge fund Pantera Capital. In detail, the report indicates that the recent corrective periods tracked by the BTC price have been less severe than those seen in the past.

For example, in 2013-2015 and 2017-2018, Bitcoin lost up to 83% after hitting highs of $ 1,111 and $ 20,089, respectively. Likewise, the major cryptocurrency’s bull runs in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 resulted in huge price corrections. However, the extent of the collapses was -61% and -54%, respectively.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

802
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
674
News

Cinema, all films out in October
627
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
575
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
519
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
460
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
448
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
414
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
377
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
307
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top