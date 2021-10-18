Bitcoin’s next crash will be ‘shallower’ than 80%, says Pantera Capital CEO

The trend of the Bitcoin (BTC) market to plummet 80% or more after experiencing strong bull runs may have come to an end.

This is according to a new report published by the Californian hedge fund Pantera Capital. In detail, the report indicates that the recent corrective periods tracked by the BTC price have been less severe than those seen in the past.

For example, in 2013-2015 and 2017-2018, Bitcoin lost up to 83% after hitting highs of $ 1,111 and $ 20,089, respectively. Likewise, the major cryptocurrency’s bull runs in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 resulted in huge price corrections. However, the extent of the collapses was -61% and -54%, respectively.

Bitcoin bull market and bear market in history. Source: Pantera Capital

Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital, highlighted the steady decline in sales sentiment following the bearish cycles of 2013-2015 and 2017-2018, indicating that future bear markets will be “less deep“:

“As I have argued for some time, as the market becomes larger, more important and more institutional, the magnitude of price swings will shrink.”

Comments emerge as Bitcoin regains its bullish strength and approaches its current all-time high near $ 65,000.

BTC / USD surpassed $ 60,000 for the first time since early May on days when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) after years of rejected similar investment products.

The approval of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF has prompted many to anticipate the arrival of new institutional investors in the BTC market thanks to an easier method of gaining exposure to the crypto asset. This event helped Bitcoin undo almost all the losses it took during the bearish cycle between April and July, bringing the price back to levels above $ 60,000.

Bitcoin Price Cycles Throughout History. Source: Pantera Capital

Is BTC undervalued?

Targets at $ 100,000 are increasingly popular, as Bitcoin grows and becomes a mainstream financial asset, with its first ETF approval almost upon us.

Morehead cited the famous stock-to-flow model, which studies the impact of Bitcoin’s “halving” events on prices, ruling out a similar bullish outlook for the cryptocurrency. The CEO noted that the first halving reduced the issuance rate of new Bitcoins by 15% of the total supply in circulation (around 10.5 million BTC), causing a 9,212% rally for the price of BTC.

Bitcoin supply reduction after each halving. Source: Pantera Capital

The second halving reduced the issuance of new Bitcoins by a third of the total circulation (~ 15.75 million BTC). This resulted in a bull run of 2,910%, almost a third of the previous one, thus showing less impact on the price.

Bitcoin post-halving rally. Source: Pantera Capital

The most recent halving took place on May 11, 2020, further reducing the amount of new BTC compared to the supply in circulation, and since then the price has rallied by 720%.

“The downside is that we will probably not see more 100x rallies in a year,”Commented Morehead, adding:

“The cycles depicted logarithmically in my opinion make the current price seem low.”

