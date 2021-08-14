Bitcoin’s off-chain data suggests further bullish momentum for Bitcoin

After months of relentless turmoil, the crypto sector has rallied significantly in the past two weeks, with total market capitalization returning to $ 2 trillion for the first time since May.

In fact, in the last 21 days alone, a staggering $ 700 billion has entered the digital asset sector, leading many to believe that further increases are possible in the short term.

Two recent events appear to have created this bullish sentiment: Ethereum’s London hard fork successfully executed, improving network scalability, and the US Senate’s introduction of infrastructure law, with its tax implications for crypto companies. In the USA.

Kadan Stadelmann, chief technology officer of blockchain solutions provider Komodo, explained to Cointelegraph:

Regardless of the legislative outcome, this discussion is putting crypto at the forefront of US politics and generating greater public awareness of blockchain technology. Another consequence is that traditional financial institutions will likely increase the accumulation of cryptocurrencies if regulatory clarifications are formally adopted. “

A closer look at some off-chain data

Stadelmann pointed out that the accumulation of Bitcoin (BTC) is currently ongoing between whales and miners, while outflows from exchanges create a supply shock, suggesting that prices may continue to rise in the near term. That said, the CTO believes that while BTC may hit the $ 50,000 level, or perhaps a little higher, it will be difficult for the major cryptocurrency to regain its all-time high of $ 65,000.

It is evident that the main factor behind Ether’s (ETH) recent bullish development has been the London update. Indeed, according to the data provided from the crypto analysis firm Glassnode, the parameters linked to the outflows from the altcoin exchanges recorded several peaks. According to Marie Tatibouet, chief marketing officer of cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, these suggest that more and more people have continued to accumulate ETH off exchanges.

Going on, he pointed out that the total value locked in decentralized finance smart contracts, or DeFi, has exceeded $ 80 billion for the first time since Q1 2021. Furthermore, the number of ETH staking in the beacon chain has surpassed 6.5. millions. “Overall, these are very positive signs that show market confidence in Ethereum,”Explained Tatibouet.

The sentiment of HODL is getting stronger

The accumulation of Bitcoin continued behind the scenes, as Cointelegraph previously reported, with the total Bitcoin supply in the hands of long-term investors at an all-time high of 82.68%. Conversely, short-term traders’ supply share continued to decline, slipping to around 20%. This seems to suggest that more BTC holders intend to keep their coins.

As highlighted by Glassnode analysts, whenever the short-term investor supply ratio reaches 20% or less, it is followed by a sharp supply contraction, i.e. a supply shortage that, in most cases, it helps to push the value of the underlying asset up.

Not only that, towards the beginning of this week the dominance of Bitcoin transactions worth more than $ 1 million has more than doubled, from 30% to 70% of the total value transferred, for the first time since September 2020. A In that regard, given that most retail investors do not usually transact huge transactions, the Glassnode team believes that institutional investors may be responsible for the peak in the group of transactions between 1 and 10 million dollars.

The whales continue to HODLare

According to the crypto analytics company Santiment, Bitcoin millionaires around the world, i.e. addresses containing sums between 100 and 10,000 BTC, have not yet sold their coins to make a quick profit. The total BTC belonging to these addresses now correspond to 9.23 million, equal to the previous all-time high reached on July 28th.

Furthermore, the recent net flow of Bitcoin from trading platforms to addresses likely dedicated to storage has been impressive. Updates from analytics platforms like Whale Alert reveal that tens of thousands of BTC are coming moved every day, demonstrating healthy transactional activity in the crypto ecosystem.

Yuriy Mazur, head of data analysis at CEX.IO Broker, a platform for trading cryptocurrencies through contracts for difference, explained to Cointelegraph that these data suggest optimism among most investors about the growth of the market in the short term. As a result, they have no intention of giving up their positions, regardless of the negative news that has been shaking the market recently:

“With the forecast that Bitcoin’s price will take off from current levels of around $ 45,000 to over $ 70,000 by the end of the year, many investors are already eager to be a part of this historic rally.”

Institutional interest is still alive

As noted by the on-chain analytics service CryptoQuant, Bitcoin reserves on global derivatives exchanges continued to decline towards levels seen only before May, when the recent correction had not yet occurred. The company confirmed that derivatives reserves stood at 1.256 million BTC as of August 10, the lowest figure since May 11.

That said, it appears that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is seeing a strong influx of funds again, as new data indicates that a growing list of traditional traders have continued to expand their crypto reserves over the past few months. Not only that, much information suggests that even during the most intense phase of this year’s BTC bull run, derivatives balances have moved in the opposite direction. The decline in the balances only marked the beginning of the rally to $ 64,500.

It seems that most institutional entities have not been deterred in the least by the wave of negative news that has hit the crypto market, such as the exodus of miners from China or the ongoing affair related to the infrastructure law in the United States. This is evidenced by the fact that the total Bitcoin balance on all exchanges reached 2.44 million BTC this week, a three-month low.

No big sale in a panic

It’s no secret that the collapse of the market in 2018 was largely caused by the initial coin offer craze which saw hundreds of startups racking up billions of dollars in capital only to disappear into thin air shortly thereafter. When the bubble burst, the industry’s total market valuation plunged from $ 700 billion to $ 102 billion over 11 months, posting a loss of more than 85%.

The price rally in 2021, on the other hand, appears to have been caused mainly by solid macroeconomic factors, by investors in search of safe-haven assets, thanks to the monetary policies implemented by central banks around the world. To put things in perspective, global debt has continued to grow over the past year and a half, and currently amounts to more than $ 281 trillion (about 355% of world gross domestic product).

Finally, according to the Institute of International Finance, this debt will only grow further in the short term, by at least another $ 10,000 billion by the end of 2021, especially as COVID-19 variants continue to spread around the world. .

Considering all this data, it appears that the current positive momentum in the crypto market is mainly due to solid fundamentals and strong innovation.