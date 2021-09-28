Bitcoin’s price could go up 10x, but I won’t buy it anyway

In an online interview with the Times of India, Jamie Dimon, CEO of the large investment bank JPMorgan Chase, dismissed Bitcoin’s popularity, stating however that the main digital asset could grow 10x within five years.

A historically avid critic of Bitcoin (BTC), Dimon called it a fraud in 2017, citing the possibility for criminals to escape law enforcement by making financial transactions in BTC instead of US dollars. When the Times of India asked the CEO whether Bitcoin or other crypto assets should be banned or regulated, Dimon replied:

“I don’t care much about Bitcoin. I think people waste too much time and breath on this subject. But it will be regulated, and therefore limited to some extent. As for the possibility of it being deleted, I have no idea and personally don’t care. I will not buy Bitcoin. This does not mean that its price cannot increase 10 times in the next five years. “

Despite this, over the past year JPMorgan has expressed a growing interest in the development and implementation of crypto and blockchain initiatives.

In January, the bank bought a 10% stake in ultra-bullish business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, whose CEO, Michael Saylor, is one of the most renowned Bitcoin investors.

In July, the company posted several job postings around the world for blockchain developers, engineers and vendors for its crypto-focused division Onyx, responsible for launching the bank’s stablecoin asset, JPM Coin, in October 2020.

According to a recent report, a subsidiary of JPMorgan, Counterpoint Global, is considering offering cryptocurrency investments to its wealthy clientele. With assets under management over $ 150 billion, this would be a sizable stamp of approval for the rest of the banking industry.

Related: JPMorgan will offer its clients the ability to invest in cryptocurrencies

Dimon received strong criticism for his dismissive views on digital assets, most notably from Wall Street veteran Max Keizer in an interview with Cointelegraph in late 2020. Keizer shared a biological analogy to express his displeasure with the banking magnate. :