Bitcoin’s price fluctuates below and above $ 40k

Bitcoin price analysis

Bitcoin’s price fell below the $ 40k level for a brief moment during the Monday session, but managed to recover before its daily close and closed at just $ -11.

Today we start our Bitcoin analysis with a positive chart, this chart is the 1 month BTC / USD chart motleifaul. Bullish BTC traders are trying to hold the 0.382 fib level [$41.575,95], at the time of writing.

If Bitcoin bulls can turn around, their top targets meanwhile are $ 45,655.31 and $ 48,589.47.

Conversely, BTC bearish traders are looking to break the 0.382 fib and push the BTC price down to test the 0.5 fib level. [$34.372,61] and 0.618 [$27.169,27].

A second chart that traders should keep an eye on is the BTC 1-day chart. The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from EsLaMkhalid shows that BTC price found support at a critical support level between $ 38,936- $ 41,476 on Monday. This level is also responsible for the current market structure as noted on the chart, if the BTC price loses support at this level the likelihood that BTC demand will not increase until the “demand zone” on the chart increases significantly.

The Fear and Greed Index is 21 (Extreme Fear) and -2 from Monday’s reading of 23 (Extreme Fear).

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$47.063,8], 50-Day [$53.561,45], 100-Day [$52.539,21], 200-Day [$47.816,61], Year to Date [$43.744,89].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 39,692- $ 42,666 and the 7-day price range is $ 39,692- $ 47,507. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 28,991- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 35,669.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 46,995.

The price of Bitcoin [-0,03%] closed the daily candle a $ 41,839 and bounced back before closing on Monday to finish the day inside a dip zone.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether was unable to recover with the same strength as the price of BTC before the close of the daily session and ETH closed at – $ 64.96 on Monday.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart of RSibayan shows that the current momentum on the price of Ether is to the downside and that the price of ETH is approaching the golden ratio zone, as it is known, at 0.618 [$2.910,1]. If Ether’s bulls turn around there or before that level, the next higher target is 0.5 [$3.283,91].

Ether bearish traders hope to crack the golden ratio of 0.618 to the downside and continue Ether’s downtrend to 0.786 [$2.377,91].

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$3.790,56], 50-Day [$4.149,27], 100-Day [$3.838,16], 200-Day [$3.210,56], Year to Date [$3.466,14].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,922- $ 3,208 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,922- $ 3,895. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 984.99- $ 4,878.26.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 1,092.91.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,785.42.

The price of Ether [-2,06%] closed the daily candle on Monday valued at 3,085.46 dollars and in red for the fifth day of the last six days.

Polkadot analysis

Polkadot’s price was trading in negative figures on Monday and closed its daily candle at – $ 0.9.

The 1-day DOT / USD chart RealOuroboros shows that the DOT’s price is testing a long-term trend line on a daily scale.

Polkadot Moving Averages: 20-Day [$27,17], 50-Day [$35,00], 100-Day [$34,63], 200-Day [$29,90], Year to Date [$26,93].

DOT is + 159.1% against the US dollar over the past 12 months, + 131.7% against BTC and + 6.22% against ETH over the same time frame.

Polkadot’s 24-hour price range is $ 22.42- $ 25.32 and its 7-day price range is $ 22.42- $ 30.41. Polkadot’s 52-week price range is $ 7.62- $ 54.98.

DOT’s price on this date last year was $ 8.29.

The average price of DOT over the past 30 days is $ 27.02.

Polkadot’s price [-3,62%] closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 23.7 and in red for the third time in four days.