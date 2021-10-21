News

Bitcoin’s price marked a new all-time high against the euro

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break out of its all-time high on October 20, but another record keeps bulls confident of a breakout.

BTC / USD daily chart (Bitstamp)
New all-time highs for Bitcoin against the euro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD hit $ 64,490 on Bitstamp overnight.

While missing the peak in April by a few hundred dollars, the rise resulted in the highest daily close of Bitcoin ever, at around $ 64,230.

Additionally, the leading cryptocurrency has already recorded new all-time highs in pairs against several fiat currencies on Wednesday, including Japanese yen, Australian dollar and euro.

BTC / EUR weekly chart (Coinbase)
According to well-known Crypto trader Ed, the time has come to reassess the likely targets in the short term.

Summary: At $ 40,000 I mentioned $ 73,000 as the first target, but I believe we will go up further and continue to extend these waves. There’s also a good chance we won’t go back below $ 60,000 for quite a while,he tweeted.

The worst case scenario could involve a brief contraction to $ 58,000, followed however by clear skies for “subsequent weeks / months,” he added.

The bullish sentiment in the market follows a successful debut for the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, with $ 1 billion in volume and $ 550 million in assets under management after just one trading session:

“The open interest of BTC futures contracts has just reached an ATH of $ 817,605,927.21 on Bitfinex. The previous ATH of $ 816,194,977.96 was recorded on October 19, 2021. “

Similarly, open interest in Bitcoin futures reached new all-time highs at $ 817.6 million, as confirmed by on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

Where is the FOMO?

This atmosphere makes the relative lack of mainstream interest in Bitcoin even more unusual.

Related: The strength of the RSI suggests that Bitcoin’s price is still far from its maximum

In addition to the institutional enthusiasm, the data shows that almost no one is following or monitoring Bitcoin since the first months of this year. As reported by Cointelegraph, this situation has been going on for some time, but not even a rally towards the all-time high zone has managed to break the trend.

Google search interest for “Bitcoin
A normalized score on Google Trends puts interest in “Bitcoin” at 36 this week, up from 100 in mid-May.

