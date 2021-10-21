Bitcoin’s price of $ 80,000 by the end of 2021?

The Australian comparison site Finder.com carried out a survey by interviewing 50 fintech specialists, on the Bitcoin price prediction between now and the end of 2021.

The survey

The CEO of Bitcoin Reserve attended, among others Nik Oraevsky, the chief of Exante Data of Asia Pacific Grant Wilson and Creighton University finance professor Robert Johnson

The survey was held at the end of September and asked for a future forecast on the price of Bitcoin between now and 2021, 2025 and 2030.

Bitcoin forecasts at the end of 2021

According to the majority of respondents the price of Bitcoin will exceed $ 80,000 by the end of the year and then stabilized at around $ 70,000.

The survey was also done in December 2020 and July 2021. In the first case, the forecast for Bitcoin was $ 51,000 by the end of 2021. In July, instead, there was talk of a valuation of $ 66,000.

Bitcoin in 2025 and 2030

For the 2025 experts heard by finder.com predict one for Bitcoin quotation around 250,000 dollars, while for the 2030 they go to an astronomical figure of 5 million dollars.

For 46%, then the time has come to buy BTC, while always for the same percentage it is necessary to keep it in the portfolio. Only for 8% of the sample would it be time to sell.

Another very current topic in this period is that relating to Bitcoin ETFs. According to the survey, 60% would be in favor of emissions of such an instrument, while 22% said they were against it, and 18% are still uncertain about the issue.

The reasons that will drive Bitcoin’s growth

One of the survey participants, the CEO and director of Gryphon Digital Mining Rob Chang, predicts that BTC will reach a peak of $ 111,000 this year, explaining this prediction with the growing adoption of Bitcoin.

“I believe we are in the early stages of a rapid bitcoin adoption that will spread further El Salvador And Twitter and in more traditional areas. When that happens, the general public will be increasingly exposed to Bitcoin and this shift from obscurity to the mainstream will catapult Bitcoin prices higher for the next few years. “

According to other experts, an important driver that could push Bitcoin quotes up could be the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which took place in recent days.

University of East London associate professor Dr. Iwa Salami, he said this choice could offer investors one tool to diversify your investments and also bet on Bitcoin with greater security.