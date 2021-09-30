News

Bitcoin’s price recovers $ 42,000 as the monthly close approaches

On Wednesday, September 29, Bitcoin (BTC) is trudging towards $ 43,000, while the “macro situationDifficult keeps bulls on the alert.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bistamp)
BTC / USD hourly chart (Bistamp). Source: TradingView

BTC plots another drop below $ 41,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD at slightly higher levels after a new $ 40,000 retest overnight.

The pair had demonstrated some underlying strength after several tests around $ 40,000, but on Wednesday, traders warned that very little had really improved.

Today BTC is enjoying a slight recovery but the macro situation remains the same: it is still just below the 21-week EMA,summed up trader and analyst Rekt Capital in an update on Twitter.

“BTC must be able to recover ~ $ 43,600 this week to take advantage of the bullish momentum generated by the rebound to ~ $ 40,000 last week.”

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) weekly chart with 21-week exponential moving average (EMA)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) weekly chart with 21-week exponential moving average (EMA). Source: TradingView

This level would take Bitcoin just above $ 43,000, the “worst case scenario” for its monthly close, such as reaffirmed during the week from PlanB.

Meanwhile, localized events, namely the two-hour suspension of withdrawals and trading on the large Binance exchange for scheduled maintenance, did not affect the price action spot.

In terms of macro signals, Thursday remains fixed as the day for US lawmakers to vote on the controversial $ 1 trillion “infrastructure law” after the initial deadline is extended.

Binance Coin grows while altcoins remain flat

Altcoins remained stable, with Ether (ETH) real estate just under $ 3,000.

Related: Signs of fear emerge as Ethereum’s price drops back below $ 3,000

Binance Coin (BNB) alone saw a significant move among cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap, gaining 9% after maintenance was completed.

As Cointelegraph reported on Monday, several forecasts see the altcoins set for a bearish trend against Bitcoin in the coming months, before returning to the upside in 2022.

