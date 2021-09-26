Bitcoin’s price remained above $ 10,000 for a full year

Bitcoin (BTC) has spent a full year above $ 10,000, while expectations point to $ 100,000 by the end of 2021.
While HODLers eagerly await new all-time highs, BTC’s price action is likely only celebrating the first of many anniversaries.
BTC / USD: A five-digit year
On Thursday, BTC / USD officially hit 365 five-digit trading days.
A year ago, on September 9, 2020, the major cryptocurrency slowly entered the $ 10,000 zone and never returned below this level.
A month later, it was only $ 1,000 higher, but by the end of Q4 2020 the situation had changed completely, with Bitcoin close to $ 28,000.
Many anticipate that this transformation will repeat itself this year. As Cointelegraph reported, even the “worst case scenario” for BTC / USD is that BTC / USD will hit $ 135,000 by January 1, 2022.
Traditional finance has also accepted the concept of bullish continuation. This month, Standard Chartered forecast a market cycle high of $ 100,000 in 2021.
Peak high predictions for this bull cycle:#Bitcoin to $ 275,000-350,000 #Ethereum to $ 7,500-12,500#Polkadot to $ 100-150#Chainlink to $ 100-150
-> #Cardano to $ 3-5#Zilliqa to $ 0.80-1.20#Ripple to $ 0.50-0.60
Predictions from January, #Cardano will probably go to $ 10. https://t.co/NksnLIEQo4
– Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 12, 2021
With a wider view, the forecasts become even more optimistic. Cathie Wood, founder, CEO and chief investment officer of Ark Invest, believes Bitcoin will hit $ 500,000 by 2026.
HODLers remain “undeterred”
At the time of writing, BTC / USD is hovering around $ 48,000 after breaking through a major resistance level.
While profitable days continue to account for 99.9% of Bitcoin’s historical performance, few are bearish voices in crypto circles five months after its most recent all-time high.
“Despite the over 50% sell-off in May, a strong rally from lows to $ 29,000 and another sharp correction this week, HODLers still look undaunted,” analyst firm Glassnode summed up in its weekly newsletter. .
As Cointelegraph reported, long-term investors now control a larger portion of the BTC supply than at any other time before October, when the bull market began. Reserves on exchanges, meanwhile, are at their lowest level since February 2018.