Bitcoin’s price remained above $ 10,000 for a full year

Bitcoin (BTC) has spent a full year above $ 10,000, while expectations point to $ 100,000 by the end of 2021.

While HODLers eagerly await new all-time highs, BTC’s price action is likely only celebrating the first of many anniversaries.

BTC / USD: A five-digit year

On Thursday, BTC / USD officially hit 365 five-digit trading days.

A year ago, on September 9, 2020, the major cryptocurrency slowly entered the $ 10,000 zone and never returned below this level.

BTC / USD Weekly Chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD weekly chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

A month later, it was only $ 1,000 higher, but by the end of Q4 2020 the situation had changed completely, with Bitcoin close to $ 28,000.

Many anticipate that this transformation will repeat itself this year. As Cointelegraph reported, even the “worst case scenario” for BTC / USD is that BTC / USD will hit $ 135,000 by January 1, 2022.

Traditional finance has also accepted the concept of bullish continuation. This month, Standard Chartered forecast a market cycle high of $ 100,000 in 2021.

With a wider view, the forecasts become even more optimistic. Cathie Wood, founder, CEO and chief investment officer of Ark Invest, believes Bitcoin will hit $ 500,000 by 2026.

HODLers remain “undeterred”

At the time of writing, BTC / USD is hovering around $ 48,000 after breaking through a major resistance level.

While profitable days continue to account for 99.9% of Bitcoin’s historical performance, few are bearish voices in crypto circles five months after its most recent all-time high.

“Despite the over 50% sell-off in May, a strong rally from lows to $ 29,000 and another sharp correction this week, HODLers still look undaunted,” analyst firm Glassnode summed up in its weekly newsletter. .

As Cointelegraph reported, long-term investors now control a larger portion of the BTC supply than at any other time before October, when the bull market began. Reserves on exchanges, meanwhile, are at their lowest level since February 2018.

