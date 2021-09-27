Bitcoin’s Rally to New ATH in Q4 ‘Will Temporarily Destroy Altcoins’ By CoinTelegraph

Analyst: Bitcoin Rally to New ATH in Q4 ‘Will Temporarily Destroy Altcoins’
On Sept. 27, Bitcoin (BTC) returned all overnight gains as the resistance continues to repel bullish attacks.
Hourly graph of (Bistamp). Source: TradingView Bitcoin analyst: “At the moment, we are stuck” Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD has slipped nearly $ 1,200 from its local high to $ 44,400 on Bitstamp.
The move represents a rejection from a “critical” zone for the bulls, explains Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, and now $ 42,000 is the level to be protected to mark a rising low.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.