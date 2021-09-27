News

Bitcoin’s Rally to New ATH in Q4 ‘Will Temporarily Destroy Altcoins’ By CoinTelegraph

Analyst: Bitcoin Rally to New ATH in Q4 ‘Will Temporarily Destroy Altcoins’

On Sept. 27, Bitcoin (BTC) returned all overnight gains as the resistance continues to repel bullish attacks.

Hourly graph of (Bistamp). Source: TradingView Bitcoin analyst: “At the moment, we are stuck” Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD has slipped nearly $ 1,200 from its local high to $ 44,400 on Bitstamp.

The move represents a rejection from a “critical” zone for the bulls, explains Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, and now $ 42,000 is the level to be protected to mark a rising low.

