Bitcoin’s rally to new ATH in Q4 ‘will temporarily destroy altcoins’

On Sept. 27, Bitcoin (BTC) returned all overnight gains as the resistance continues to repel bullish attacks.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bistamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin analyst: “At the moment, we are blocked”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that BTC / USD has slipped nearly $ 1,200 from its local high of $ 44,400 on Bitstamp.

The move represents a rejection from a “critical” zone for the bulls, explains Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe, and now $ 42,000 is the level to be protected to mark a rising low.

Bitcoin is moving in an increasingly tight range, he summarized in his new YouTube update.

“At the moment, we are stuck,” he has declared, pointing to $ 47,000 as the next goal after returning above $ 44,600.

Looking down, the $ 38,000 to $ 40,000 zone remains valid for a rebound, while a complete failure of the range as support would push BTC / USD towards the 2021 opening price of around $ 28,000.

“If we lose $ 42,000, I believe the price will plummet to take liquidity below the low before plotting a true reversal.”Concluded van de Poppe discussing the price action in the short term.

As Cointelegraph reported, volatility is widely expected thanks to the upcoming vote on the US government’s infrastructure bill, which could come as early as September 27.

Coupled with residual fears about China’s new “ban” on crypto transactions, the negative news continues to affect the market.

Altseason expected after Bitcoin rally in Q4

On Monday, altcoins followed Bitcoin’s lack of general direction, and most of the cryptocurrencies in the top 10 recorded flat performance over the past 24 hours.

Only Solana (SOL) managed to chart a convincing move, gaining 6.5% and hitting $ 145 at the time of writing. Despite disappointing performances in September, altcoins are destined for a strong renaissance, foresees the well-known trader Pentoshi.

In his view, this trend in Q4 should take a similar form to that seen in the same period last year, with the general expectation that Bitcoin will take off higher by the end of the year.

“Few understand. In Q4 last year, altcoins were at historic lows vs. BTC,” has explained.

“The day it hit the low I posted months earlier is the day the market hit its high. Bitcoin will return to the upside shortly by temporarily destroying the altcoins, which in turn will lead to new ATHs and new participants. “

Altcoin performance scenario. Source: Pentoshi / Twitter

While many anticipate that September will end without fireworks for the markets, October could see the start of the new Bitcoin rally, with a closing price “at worst“At $ 63,000.