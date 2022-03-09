Bitcoin’s rise to USD 42 thousand surprised few traders (and this data proves it)

Key facts: Specifically in bitcoin, about 62 million dollars were liquidated.

On previous occasions, the liquidation figure exceeded 100 million dollars.

“Bitcoin (BTC) jumped more than 8% in a matter of hours” is the type of news that is often accompanied by bleak data for traders: hundreds or even billions of dollars lost in liquidations due to an abrupt price movement. But this is not the case for what happened today, Wednesday, March 9.

This time, traders were prepared. Or at least, BTC’s bull run didn’t catch them so off guard in the market, as evidenced by settlement data available on CoinGlass (formerly ByBt).

Liquidations correspond to the derivatives markets, where traders use leverage to improve their profit margin. However, they are also exposed to losing their capital if the price of an asset moves in the opposite direction of their positions: long (bullish) or short (bearish).

Bitcoin’s push generated “barely” about $62 million in liquidations to traders betting on the cryptocurrency’s decline. It is not that such an amount of money is little, but compared to other times in the market, the situation could have been much worse.

On other occasions, the losses have been much greater. On February 27, for example, traders who were short lost a total of more than 130 million dollars, while on March 3 it was those who were long who were liquidated about 118 million.

Liquidations to bitcoin traders have been lower than on previous occasions. Source: CoinGlass.

Liquidations in other cryptocurrencies were also low

In a market where altcoins are highly correlated with bitcoin, it is normal for other cryptocurrencies to follow the price movements of BTC. This time has not been the exception.

But as it happened with the BTC markets, also in the derivatives of the rest of the cryptocurrencies, the settlements were few compared to other times: about 117 million dollars in total.

That figure, as we have already seen, has been reached only with BTC in the past. And on occasions like last January 20 and 21, the accumulated amount exceeded 1,000 and 500 million in settlements, respectively.

Total liquidations in the market were also not as high as in previous opportunities. Source: CoinGlass.

That the liquidations to short positions have not been of the same magnitude as in the past, despite a rise of almost 5% in one hour and close to 10% in today’s session You can count two things: the first, that traders are taking less risk when it comes to leverage. The second, that the expectation was mostly bullish before this price movement.

Already in recent days there had been speculation about the possibility that Joe Biden would sign an executive order that would be favorable to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, amid the chaos generated by Russia’s war with Ukraine. Additionally, and as we have already reviewed in CriptoNoticias, BTC had been trading with higher floors in recent weeks.

Now, it remains to be seen if it will break the $45,000 barrier, a very tough resistance so far this year. to achieve it, the next ceiling to break is $48,000 per unit. At that level, bitcoin would return to the winning path this 2022 and, as a curious fact, the coffers of El Salvador would be balanced there.