Bitcoin’s run towards $ 50,000 continues, supported by strong institutional interest From CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


Bitcoin’s run towards $ 50,000 continues, supported by strong institutional interest

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant upward momentum recently, thanks mainly to the leadership of (BTC). After facing severe volatility over a period of around two months, the cryptocurrency began a rapid recovery, even breaking above the 200-day moving average and challenging the important psychological barrier of $ 50,000.

To put things in perspective, BTC has posted gains of over 55% over the past month, helping push the industry’s overall market capitalization above the $ 2 trillion mark. These surprising figures can be partly attributed to the increased institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, which has mostly occurred in recent months.

In this regard, some of Bitcoin’s most significant institutional backers include MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ :), and cryptocurrency-focused investment firms Galaxy Digital Holdings and Voyager Digital. Furthermore, some traditional banking institutions have also entered the fray recently: even Wells Fargo (NYSE :), one of the oldest banks in the United States, has begun offering its wealthiest clients indirect exposure to Bitcoin.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.