Bitcoin’s run towards $ 50,000 continues, supported by strong institutional interest From CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin’s run towards $ 50,000 continues, supported by strong institutional interest



The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant upward momentum recently, thanks mainly to the leadership of (BTC). After facing severe volatility over a period of around two months, the cryptocurrency began a rapid recovery, even breaking above the 200-day moving average and challenging the important psychological barrier of $ 50,000.

To put things in perspective, BTC has posted gains of over 55% over the past month, helping push the industry’s overall market capitalization above the $ 2 trillion mark. These surprising figures can be partly attributed to the increased institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, which has mostly occurred in recent months.

In this regard, some of Bitcoin’s most significant institutional backers include MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ :), and cryptocurrency-focused investment firms Galaxy Digital Holdings and Voyager Digital. Furthermore, some traditional banking institutions have also entered the fray recently: even Wells Fargo (NYSE :), one of the oldest banks in the United States, has begun offering its wealthiest clients indirect exposure to Bitcoin.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph