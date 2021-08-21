Bitcoin’s run towards $ 50,000 continues, supported by strong institutional interest

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant upward momentum recently, thanks mainly to the lead of Bitcoin (BTC). After facing severe volatility over a period of around two months, the cryptocurrency began a rapid recovery, even breaking above the 200-day moving average and challenging the important psychological barrier of $ 50,000.

To put things in perspective, BTC has posted gains of over 55% over the past month, helping push the industry’s overall market capitalization above the $ 2 trillion mark. These surprising figures can be partly attributed to the increased institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, which has mostly occurred in recent months.

In this regard, some of Bitcoin’s most significant institutional backers include MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, electric vehicle maker Tesla, and cryptocurrency-focused investment firms Galaxy Digital Holdings and Voyager Digital. In addition, some traditional banking institutions have also entered the fray recently: even Wells Fargo, one of the oldest banks in the United States, has started offering its wealthiest clients indirect exposure to Bitcoin.

Other major financial institutions offering cryptocurrency-based products are JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs and many more.

Finally, according to recent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), an ever-growing number of wealth management firms, such as Clear Perspective Advisors and Ancora Advisors, have acquired substantial sums of the Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) of Grayscale. This indicates that the demand for the asset among institutional players is growing.

What to expect?

Will Bitcoin be able to break through the 50,000 mark? Iqbal Gandham, Ledger’s VP of Transactions, explained in this regard that, when significant price targets are exceeded – such as the one we are witnessing at the moment – there is always a pause so that the market can stabilize:

“The longer it stays at this level, the more support it will garner. As for the factors that will drive this bull run, I think it will be more psychological than driven by actual news. People are waiting for a trend, so any news, even slightly positive, it could make the price move drastically. It’s no longer a question of if, but when. “

Daniele Bernardi, CEO of Diaman Group, told Cointelegraph that the indicators related to the short-term growth of BTC identified by his company are all extremely positive. However, he believes the next wave of bullish growth will not be driven solely by Bitcoin, but rather by alternative assets such as Ether (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB):

“In my opinion, we should focus on altcoins for a while. We expect Bitcoin dominance to decline for at least a few months.”

Finally, according to Talal Tabbaa, president and co-founder of CoinMENA, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the Middle East, Bitcoin could actually reach $ 50,000 in the next few days, but such a movement would be irrelevant:

“Technical analysis has limitations and shouldn’t be used as an exclusive yardstick for your own decision making. Actually I think it’s crazy that some people think they can draw lines on a chart and predict the future. Macro events, like China. which prohibits mining or the United States (hopefully) approving an ETF, will have a much greater impact on Bitcoin’s short-term movements than any technical analysis. “

“Golden cross” identified in the Bitcoin chart

While the future of the crypto sector is still uncertain, various evidence suggests that the market is gearing up for another bull run in the near term. In this regard, the Glassnode analysis platform recently reported that a “golden cross” was observed between the 30 and 60-day moving averages in the Bitcoin hash ribbon chart.

A golden cross is observed when the short-term average value of an asset exceeds its long-term average value. As can be seen from the chart above, the comparison of BTC’s 30-day and 60-day hash ribbons indicates that trading volumes are rising again. It is also important to point out that the same formation was spotted prior to the Bitcoin rally in January 2019 and 2020, in March 2020 and in December 2020.

Finally, the hash rate data suggests that Chinese miners are slowly starting to establish new locations overseas, after China banned such operations within its territory. In this regard, it should be noted that, just over two weeks ago, five North American mining companies (Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain, Bitfarm, Argo Blockchain and Hut8) announced a 58% increase in their BTC output.

Other factors affecting the price of BTC

It seems that Elon Musk recently changed his mind on Bitcoin, having defined the cryptocurrency as harmful to the environment only a few months ago. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood also confirmed long-term investments in the cryptocurrency.

Regarding the growing adoption of BTC, a spokesperson for cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp revealed that the number of female retail investors has grown by more than 24% in the past six months:

“The share of volumes generated by female investors on Bitstamp increased by a staggering 58% over the same period, indicating a wave of new investors interested in cryptocurrencies.”

Finally, an ever-growing number of nations – first of all El Salvador – have begun to introduce measures to recognize and regulate the cryptocurrency market.

It will be interesting to watch Bitcoin’s next moves, especially now that market sentiment appears to have turned extremely positive.