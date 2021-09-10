Bitcoin’s ‘SOPR’ parameter returns negative, as before the bull run towards $ 50,000 By CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin’s ‘SOPR’ parameter returns negative, as before the bull run towards $ 50,000



This is a great week to buy (BTC), says an analyst: on Wednesday, BTC’s Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) turned negative for the first time in six weeks.

The SOPR says: “Buy the dip” A classic buy signal, the negative SOPR implies that traders have sold their BTC at a loss and therefore the market is in an oversold condition. The last time this metric went negative was on July 20, just before the price of Bitcoin took off from around $ 30,000 to over $ 50,000.

Philip Swift, analyst of the Decentrader trading platform, commented on Twitter today:

