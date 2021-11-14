Bitcoin’s Taproot update will improve the network, but the price impact may be limited

On November 14, the Bitcoin network will witness a major update, Taproot, according to data from Taproot.watch. This is the first significant update since Segregated Witness (SegWit), possibly culminating in the development and launch of the Lightning Network in 2018. Taproot’s original proposal was presented on January 23, 2018 by well-known Bitcoin collaborator and former chief training officer of Gregory Maxwell. Blockstream.

While SegWit aimed to solve transaction malleability and improve the scalability of the Bitcoin network, the Taproot update aims to improve transaction efficiency, network privacy and the ability to support smart contract initiatives. The update was only set in motion after gaining a 90% consensus among Bitcoin mining nodes on June 12, developer Hampus Sjöberg announced on Twitter. Sjöberg also built the Taproot.watch website to monitor the development of the Taproot update.

Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at cryptocurrency exchange AAX, explained to Cointelegraph, “the arrival of the Taproot update on Bitcoin is among the most significant changes implemented on the network. The update brings smart contract functionality to the protocol, and optimizes it for cost efficiency and privacy.“

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of smart contract functionality on Bitcoin despite the numerous high-performance protocols already in place, stating “we must remember that Bitcoin is the only truly non-sovereign network that offers the highest level of network security in the world.“

MAST and Schnorr signatures

The soft fork will introduce the Merkelized Abstract Syntax Tree (MAST), integrating a condition that will allow the sender and recipient of a transaction to sign it together for settlement. Merkle trees are complex compact data structures invented by Ralph Merkle, one of the fathers of public key cryptography.

Currently, Bitcoin uses pay to script hash (P2SH), ensuring that only one hash of the script is present on-chain. Then, when tokens are spent, the underlying technology makes it necessary to show all possible conditions that may have been met, including those not met in the transaction. The downside to this method is its excessive data size, as well as not being ideal for privacy as anyone on the blockchain can find out how the funds were spent, the type of wallet used, and potentially other similar details.

MAST ensures that the various conditions under which funds can be spent are individually encrypted and included in a merkle tree that will produce a merkle root, a single hash. This ensures that only the fulfilled conditions have to be revealed, making the network more data efficient than previous P2SH smart contracts.

Additionally, the Taproot update will introduce the Schnorr’s signatures. This algorithm will allow users to aggregate multiple multisigs into one for a single transaction, making it more difficult to distinguish ordinary transactions from multisig transactions. Essentially, these signatures hide the existence of a MAST structure from the token or transaction.

Igneus Terrence, communications manager of the crypto derivatives exchange Bybit, detailed the details of this update in a comment to Cointelegraph:

“By using the signature trinity of Schnorr, MAST and Tapscript, Taproot reduces the collection of unnecessary data in transaction outputs on the Bitcoin network without sacrificing security. Thanks to the smaller amount of data collected and transferred, the benefits for the end user will be visible in better privacy, greater efficiency and lower transaction costs. “

Going on, Terrence mentioned that the Taproot update will have a combined effect on the Lightning Network launched in 2018. Following this soft fork, complex multisigs and transactions to and from the Lightning Network will be handled normally on the network. This will unlock the true potential of the Lightning Network through increased efficiency and reduced discrimination on fungibility.

Marie Tatibouet, Gate.io’s chief marketing officer, discussed with Cointelegraph about the broader impact the Lightning Network has already had, especially in the adoption of legal tender Bitcoin in El Salvador:

“Strike, one of the most popular wallets for the Lightning Network, is the foundation of El Salvador’s crypto ecosystem. Over a three-month period between May and July 2021, the number of nodes on the Lightning Network went from 10,000 to 23,000. Currently, the Lightning Network is expected to reach 700 million users by 2030. “

While the update will allow for the implementation of smart contracts and is the most logical step forward for the Bitcoin network, it would be unrealistic to say that it will compete with the most widely used smart contract blockchain network, Ethereum, anytime soon. In this regard, Tatibouet commented:

“It will take some time for the actual contracts to work properly, but the usefulness and user base this will bring will no doubt be impressive. However, don’t expect Bitcoin’s smart contract ecosystem to overtake Ethereum’s anytime soon. “

Anto Bukov, co-founder of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange 1inch Network, takes a more absolute stance on smart contracts. In his opinion, “it was not designed for this purpose. Bitcoin is based on the UTXO model, which is not suitable for smart contracts. Cardano proved this recently.“

The impact on the price in the short term is limited

The days leading up to the update were interesting for Bitcoin as an investment asset as well. On November 12, the major cryptocurrency briefly hit a new all-time high of $ 69,000 before losing nearly $ 7,000 and returning below $ 63,000. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price is now just under $ 65,000. At the time of writing, the crypto asset has a market capitalization of over $ 1.2 trillion, and has been above the coveted $ 1 trillion level for nearly a week.

However, the impact of this update may already be expressed in the current price of the asset. Bukov commented on the impact on the end user explaining: “There are interesting technical improvements in Taproot, but it will hardly result in an impact for the user outside of marketing.“

Caselin appeared more confident about the long-term impact on the price:

“The soft fork is already expressed in the price, at least immediately. Anyone who understands and follows Bitcoin is aware of Taproot and will have adjusted exposure accordingly. Despite this, considering that Bitcoin is still below its fair value and many are predicting further upside this month, Taproot could offer the momentum needed. However, in terms of its potential, Taproot is not yet price-expressed at all. “

As the Taproot upgrade will reduce transaction outputs on the network, it opens up the possibility of implementing sophisticated smart contracts. Unlike other blockchain networks with advanced smart contract features such as Ethereum or Solana, Bitcoin’s monetary functions and superior security could attract liquidity that remains in the network for longer periods. This is a widespread problem among various decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols developed on platforms such as Ethereum, while DeFi 2.0 tries to address it.

Speaking of the impact on the market in general, Caselin added:

“Bitcoin could steal some of the market share from smart contract platforms; however, mainstream participants in DeFi are more likely to stay on Ethereum, Solana and similar protocols. Bitcoin is more suitable for more serious businesses and capital. “

Regardless of the potential short-term impact on Bitcoin’s price, it is clear that Taproot, as the first update in four years, is a major step forward for the network that further improves its fundamentals. In the long run, this upgrade will create value and can be seen as another step towards “hyperbitcoinization.”