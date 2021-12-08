Bitcoin’s third largest whale adds another 2,700 BTC to its reserves

The return of Bitcoin (BTC) to 50,000 between Monday and Tuesday inspired one of the largest wallets to buy the crypto asset for another 137 million dollars.

Data from the BitInfoCharts on-chain tracking resource highlights that one entity bought the fix like no other.

New purchase of BTC worth 137 million dollars

After making frequent purchases since BTC / USD hit an all-time high of $ 69,000 last month, the wallet owner raised overnight buying 2,700 BTC, bringing the total reserves to 118,017 BTC.

The purchase dwarfs the most recent transactions, and how underlined from the well-known Twitter account Venturefounder pushes the wallet balance to record “incredible.“

“This is officially the highest number of Bitcoins stored in this wallet: 118,017 BTC, in total the whale has invested 2.5 billion USD to buy BTC with an average base cost of $ 21,160 per BTC.He tweeted.

“The second highest BTC number was during July 2021 (with BTC just over $ 30,000).”

Shares appear to counter the general trend, which has seen whales depositing BTC on exchanges since Friday’s crash.

Though there is no irrefutable evidence that the wallet is a private investor, Venturfounder added that his business is different from a corporate entity such as the cold wallet of an exchange or a fund, citing “many strategic buying during corrections and selling during rallies and a clear long-term accumulation trend.“

Recent transaction history of the third largest BTC wallet. Source: BitInfoCharts

Profits from altcoins steal the show from Bitcoin

As Cointelegraph reported, views remain mixed on the possibility of another Bitcoin price contraction.

Related: ‘Funeral’ Sentiment for BTC: 5 Things to Watch in Bitcoin This Week

A strong rebound among the major altcoins has further strengthened the confidence of some in an “alt-season” of sorts during the consolidation of BTC.

Ether (ETH) gained 11.4% on Tuesday, outperforming BTC / USD in a move replicated by several other large-cap tokens. In the night, ETH / BTC reached its highest levels since February 2018, as confirmed by data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) monthly chart. Source: TradingView

“The best time to buy altcoins is probably these weeks,” he has declared Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe, adding that Bitcoin has “probably found his minimum.“