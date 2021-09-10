Bitcoin’s uptrend is at risk as Tezos hits its three-month high

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to swing below a critical weekly close target as analysts warn that the multi-weekly uptrend could be in jeopardy.

BTC / USD, one hour chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC, $ 1,000 below a crucial level

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair is currently trading for around $ 46,000 after failing to break through the $ 47,450 wall the previous day.

That level marks the lower limit of Bitcoin’s uptrend on the weekly chart, which has continued since mid-July. The cryptocurrency will have to regain this level, explained the trader and analyst Rekt Capital, to preserve the trend:

“Bitcoin bounces off the weekly support (blue). However, it still remains below the Weekly Higher Low (black), which represents a price of $ 47,400. BTC needs a weekly close above the Higher Low to preserve the uptrend several times a week. BTC is currently about $ 1,000 below the Higher Low. “

#BTC bounces from Weekly support (blue) However, it is still below the black Weekly Higher Low which represents a price of ~ $ 47400$ BTC needs to Weekly Close above the HL to retain the multi-week uptrend At the moment, BTC is ~ $ 1000 below the Higher Low#Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/kbhDbtZkno pic.twitter.com/KBZCCK3SAk – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) September 10, 2021

Tezos outshines the rest

As for the rest of the market, we saw a curious picture today, as investors mysteriously flocked to Tezos (XTZ).

After not particularly exciting movements in line with the other major altcoins, the XTZ / USD pair suddenly started to rise, surging 28% from yesterday. The cryptocurrency peaked at $ 6.53, the highest price since mid-May.

XTZ / USD 1-day candle chart (Coinbase). Source: TradingView

This event seems to coincide with a Tezos’ approach to the world of non-fungible tokens, thanks to the music star Doja Cat. This week, the blockchain topped an average of 400,000 transactions per day.

Meanwhile Ether (ETH) has rebounded to major support in the pair against BTC, a move that wowed analyst Michaël van de Poppe:

“I predict new highs,“ he has declared after the ETH / BTC bounce to 0.071.