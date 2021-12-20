Bitcoins used to pay salary in spite of the SEC

It is not the first time from the city of Jackson, the capital of Madison County in the state of Tennessee in the United States of America, proposals arrive in favor of cryptocurrencies. In spite of the SEC, Mayor Scott Conger has once again made a proposal. That of extending the possibility of paying salaries in Bitcoin also to employees and suppliers of the municipality. Obviously everyone can decide whether to take advantage of this opportunity or not. In the meantime, however, Conger himself, along with four other mayors, has chosen to receive his honorarium in BTC for some time.

Jackson’s salaries will be paid in Bitcoin

Basically the idea would be to extend the ability to pay it salary in Bitcoin to anyone who wants it. Public employees could be able to take advantage of this possibility, but not only. In fact, it seems that Conger has also proposed to the suppliers of goods and services to the city hall, if they so wish, to receive the payments in BTC:

If one of our suppliers or contractors wants to be paid in Bitcoin, we will use a third-party application, we will pay in dollars and they will be able to convert it into $ BTC.

An idea at the forefront and above all contrary to the decisions of the SEC in terms of cryptocurrencies e Bitcoin. Among other things Conger will be forced, as indicated in his comment, to use an external system for payment in cryptocurrency. This is because the laws of Tennessee do not actually allow public administrations to hold cryptocurrencies in cash and manage payments.

The fact that some institutions have found an alternative to the Tennessee provisions is something not to be taken for granted. This shows the willingness to open up to cryptocurrencies and, in the specific case, a Bitcoin. Obviously, the crypto topic appeals to the politics of the United States of America. We will see if a small town like Jackson will be able to stir the spirits and push towards a more open system to the digital currency market in general.