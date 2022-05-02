Bitcoins: Warren Buffet ‘Wouldn’t Pay $25’ for Crypto

the legendary investor Warren Buffet, at 91 years of age, he has again attacked the bitcoin, pointing out that “not even for 25 dollars” would he buy all the currencies of the world.

He said this in the framework of the annual meeting of shareholders of Berkshire, which was held in person in Nebraska, before more than 40 thousand people.

“Whether it goes up or down in the next year, or in five or 10 years, I don’t know. But what I’m pretty sure of is that it doesn’t multiply, it doesn’t produce anything,” he noted. “It has magic and people have given magic to many things.”

“If you told me that you own all the bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn’t take it because what would I do with it? I’d have to sell it to you one way or another. Maybe they would be the same people, but he is not going to do anything, ”he said. Buffett.

It is great only for its mystery

In accordance with buffett, Part of the success of bitcoin is due to Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, who “may or may not have existed.” He suggested that the mystery of its existence, which is not known exactly who it is until now, allowed the popularization of the currency.

“Assets, to have value, have to deliver something to someone and there is only one currency. You can invent all kinds of things. We can place Berkshire coins or Berkshire money,” he said. buffett, referring to a hypothetical cryptocurrency. “But in the end this is money.”

