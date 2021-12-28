Bitcoins will end in 2140 while $ 180 billion in BTC has been lost forever

The Bitcoin and the blockchain are revolutionizing the world of finance by creating a real phenomenon that is influencing most sectors thanks to millions of fans and supporters. It all began in the distant 3rd January 2009, when the mysterious inventor known as Satoshi Nakamoto created the first block of the blockchain “Genesis Block” consisting of 50 Bitcoins and a precise reward mechanism.

To date, BTC is the most powerful and famous digital currency and it counts well 18.9 million units mined from the present value of approx 49 thousand dollars each for a total market cap of over 926 billion dollars, very close to the finish line of the trillion dollars, actually already reached and passed several times months ago.

Bitcoin: 21 million units will be reached in 2140

According to Satoshi Nakamoto’s algorithm, Bitcoin has a quota predetermined at 21 million units which cannot be changed. Consequently there are still approx 1.9 million Bitcoins to be undermined, after which the number of BTC in circulation will remain unchanged. According to estimates, to extract 10% of the missing Bitcoins it is necessary to wait for the 2140.

Satoshi Nakamoto and the mystery of the lost Bitcoins

Another important fact concerns the Bitcoins gone lost due to deaths or forgetting of the owners’ credentials. These are well 3.7 million units for a total of over 180 billion dollars “hidden” on the net.

As ilsole24ore explains, this is an estimate based on Bitcoins stopped by at least 5 years. Furthermore, of these 3.7 million would also include 1.1 million BTC owned by Satoshi Nakamoto, but to date we do not know if it is a deceased or living man or a group made up of several people.