Bitcoins will not be at risk for quantum computers for some time to come

One of the promises of quantum computers is that they can break many encryption methods much faster than traditional computers can. According to some researchers at the University of Sussex, in the United Kingdom, when quantum computers with a sufficient number of qubits are available, it will be possible to exploit them to decrypt the keys used during transactions in the Bitcoin blockchain. This would lead to the possibility of stealing large sums of money.

Quantum computers as a threat to bitcoins: they won’t be a problem for a long time

The study by researchers at the University of Sussex analyzes how the growth in the computing power of quantum computers can change the scenario in two specific sectors, that of molecular simulations and that of breaking ciphers (or encryption methods). The case taken as an example is that of bitcoinwhich use cryptography in two situations: the first is that of mining, where the so-called proof of work with the SHA256 protocol; the second is that of the encryption keys used during exchanges, where the digital signature algorithm with elliptic curves is used (ECDSA, elliptic curve digital signature algorithm).

This algorithm rests the foundations of its effectiveness in the problem of discrete logarithm of elliptic curves (ECDLP, elliptic curve digital signature algorithm), which is considered to be very resistant to attempts at cracking by traditional computers. In the quantum field, however, a modified version of theShor’s algorithmable to find the decomposition into prime numbers of a given number relatively quickly, would allow to obtain an exponential acceleration of the calculation.

In this way it would be possible, with a sufficiently powerful quantum computer, decrypt the private key used for digital signature after a transaction. To better understand what this means, after a transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain, the announcement of the transaction itself is spread over the network, signed with a private key, and the corresponding public key is made available for verification by the network itself. The timing of this verification depends on how much the user spends in commissions: the higher the expense, the faster the verification. The average time identified by the researchers is 10 minutes, but it can also be significantly longer.

The study states that in order to obtain the private key, and potentially modify the transaction, in an hour a quantum computer with 317 million qubits. To do it in ten minutes, 1.9 billion qubits would be needed. With a full day available they would be enough 13 million qubits. By way of comparison, the quantum processor with the highest number of qubits currently available is IBM Eagle, with 127 qubits.

The researchers note that “This requirement of a large number of physical qubits implies that the Bitcoin network will be safe from attacks with quantum computers for many years (potentially more than a decade). Alternative error correction techniques, particularly those that benefit from more connectivity. flexible between physical qubits such as those often found in ion trap-based quantum computers, could potentially offer considerable improvements to those requirements, but must also be considered the lowest rate of logical operations. “

The problem highlighted in the study is in fact that of difficulty in building connections between qubits to obtain logical qubits, that is, immune to the errors of physical qubits. The authors identify in 2,140 physical qubits the number needed to obtain a single logical qubit, which leads to an explosion of the number of qubits needed to be able to perform error-free calculations.

It cannot be excluded that innovative techniques not yet known may also significantly change this forecast, but the achievement of the million qubit threshold today appears rather far away despite the rapid evolution of the sector. In short, Bitcoins will probably be safe for a long time to come.

However, the researchers say it is possible to secure the Bitcoin network with a soft fork in which algorithms resistant to attacks by quantum computers are implemented: although the cost in terms of processing is higher, the security offered would be too.